The Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix again released dangerous hydrogen sulphide into a flare stack at 4:15 a.m. Monday, DPNR has confirmed.
The smell awakened Jennifer Valiulis in her Frederiksted home, as it had on Friday, causing headaches and coughing, she said. The acting executive director of the St. Croix Environmental Association, Valiulis reported the emission to the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Planning and Natural Resources hotlines, she said.
"It's a shame that this is being reported as a bad smell when it's really a dangerous chemical that affects our health," Valiulis said.
The release, which DPNR said exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency limit, occurred at the same flare #8 as last week's exceedence.
Calling the release and prior incidents at Limetree "distressing," the EPA said it is stepping up its investigation and oversight of the refinery and will conduct a site visit as early as this week.
"EPA, in conjunction with the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources and U.S. Virgin Department of Health, is seeking to determine the level of the exceedances, the composition of the releases, the duration and cause of the incidents, the corrective actions taken or to be taken, the potential public health impacts, and how to best prevent future incidents," an EPA statement said. "As part of this effort, EPA plans to send experts and staff to the facility as soon as this week to conduct a joint investigation. EPA has also already planned several additional sets of inspections at the facility over the course of the coming months to focus on compliance ."
Limetree spokeswoman Erica Parsons had previously stated the refinery's flare rendered hydrogen sulphide into less dangerous sulphur dioxide. Parson's reports appeared to contradict those of the DPNR without providing details to verify and the EPA has warned about the release of both chemicals.
DPNR would not confirm that Tuesday's or last week's exceedence was a violation of the Clean Air Act.
But according to Jane Williams, executive director of California Communities Against Toxics. "The Clean Air Act is like the freeway. You have a speed limit. If the speed limit is 50 and you go 51, you are breaking the law. Any exceedance is a violation of the Act.
As advised by the V.I. Health Department last week, residents downwind of the refinery should seek shelter inside or relocate away from the fumes.
The EPA is not sharing specifics of its inspections to protect the integrity of the enforcement process, it said.