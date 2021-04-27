St. Croix residents made a fresh round of phone calls to Limetree Bay’s information hotline Monday complaining of “a strong odor,” according to a press release from refinery spokeswoman Erica Parsons.
With a WAPA power outage in effect, many residents had their windows open and described “a bad gassy smell,” according to Mary Victor who lives near the refinery; a smell like natural gas or hot tar according to others, or like propane, according to DPNR, which received a call from Limetree to discuss the complaints.
Late Monday, Parsons announced that Limetree Bay determined that maintenance activity earlier in the day “may have caused a brief and unpleasant odor.”
“That maintenance work has been completed,” Parsons wrote. “We sincerely apologize for any impact this may have caused the community.”
The refinery “will work with the Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the Department of Health to post new information as it becomes available.” Parsons said.
Following up on last week’s smell, DPNR said an investigation is underway.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett’s office said the delegate has requested a call with the Environmental Protection Agency to learn more about the refinery’s situation. While the Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing the St. Croix refinery’s permit, the facility has not been formally shut down and continues to operate.
Victor said she has been hearing a sound at the refinery “like an engine running high, high, high. It worries me a little bit. I wish I had taken my brother’s advice. He said, ‘Sis, if you’re going to build a house, build as far from the refinery as you can.’ I didn’t listen to him.”
Spokesman John Senn said the EPA continues to gather information about the recent incidents and to assess its next steps.
“EPA’s April 1, 2021, information request to Limetree Bay included questions concerning the date of startup of each unit and the current operating status of each unit,” Senn said.
To report issues or concerns, the public can contact Limetree’s Command Center at 340-692-3000, the facility’s information hotline at 340-692-3199, or email communications@lbenergy.com.