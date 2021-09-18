Once the largest private employer in the territory, St. Croix’s Limetree Bay refinery laid off more than 200 employees Friday.
On Monday, fewer than 70 employees will return to the massive complex on St. Croix’s South Shore that had more than 4,300 workers on site during its failed restart.
“It is a sad day today as we say goodbye to the dedicated men and women who worked so hard to restart the refinery,” said Limetree Bay CEO Jeff Rinker in a prepared statement Friday. “Restarting the refinery after being idled for almost a decade was a tremendous challenge that this team approached with professionalism and energy. While the outcome was not as we had hoped or intended, I remain deeply grateful for their efforts and we remain hopeful that the refinery will restart at some future date under new ownership.”
While the refinery did not state how many employees are left at the petroleum plant, which processed 650,000 barrels of oil per day under HOVENSA, it did say a small number of employees and contractor personnel remain to continue to prepare the site for the “extended shutdown.”
The process will include “safely purging gases and removing any residual oil and products from the pipes and equipment,” the refinery said.
How safely the process can be done is somewhat in question. The purging, or flaring, of gases was at the center of a shutdown order by the Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year. As the refinery attempted to restart, chemicals were repeatedly released during purges, coating nearby homes in oil droplets.
The EPA previously expressed “significant concerns” over the refinery’s ability to purge gases. And whether the refinery can flare gases “in a manner that would be in compliance with the Clean Air Act and avoid causing an imminent and substantial endangerment to human health, welfare or the environment.”
In its Friday statement, Limetree officials said “the company continues to work with its advisers to review potential strategic alternatives for the refinery.”
What alternatives are left for the company that has lost its investors hundreds of millions of dollars are certainly limited. In addition to Friday being the last day for hundreds of workers, it was also the due date for bids for the plant. A Texas bankruptcy court is set to auction the facility on Wednesday, with a sale hearing set for Oct. 14 and the closing of the sale planned for Nov. 1.
The statement notes that several “refinery workers have been able to secure employment at the neighboring Limetree Bay Terminal.”
The terminal, of which Rinker is also CEO, announced earlier this week that it is eliminating 28 percent of its workforce. Workers will likely be receiving their last checks just in time for Christmas, as their last day will be Dec. 12.