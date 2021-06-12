Linda Anita Akins
It is with great sadness and a broken heart that we must inform you that our beautiful sister, Linda Anita Akins, left her temporary home here on Earth on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 9:25 p.m. in New York and transitioned to her home on high with her heavenly Father.
Linda celebrated her 62nd birthday on Dec. 26, 2020.
Linda was a family-first person, loving, friendly, loyal, humble, honest, generous and trusting — to a fault, always lending a listening ear to friends and family. In 1980, Linda’s love for her father prompted her to donate a kidney to him.
Linda was a people person. She knew almost everyone on St. Thomas and as she traversed the streets of her home on the island, walking and talking, she would stop every two steps to speak with someone she knew. Walking with her sometimes was like walking by oneself as someone was always calling her name. Of course, Linda being Linda, she would stop to chat. This is the essence of who our sister was. She never passed anyone and no one ever passed her.
In the summer of 1979, Linda began her career in public service as a recreation aide in the Office of the Governor’s V.I. Commission on Youth. She then moved on to Queen Louise Home where she performed duties as a nurse’s aide. As time went by, she secured a position with the Office of the Governor’s Health Insurance unit as a clerk. That temporary position turned into a long-term position at the Office of the Governor’s Personnel Office where she continued as an insurance clerk. In 1990, Linda became a personnel records clerk and she continued working in that capacity until her retirement in 2013, a career spanning more than 34 years.
The funeral service for the late Linda Anita Akins will be held Tuesday, June 15, at Christchurch Methodist in Market Square, St. Thomas. The viewing is scheduled for 9 a.m. and the service convenes at 10 a.m. A first viewing on Monday, June 14, will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Attendees are reminded to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Lucien A. Akins and Amae E. Akins; and her brothers, Lester O. “Simba” Akins and Lindel A. Akins; and special cousin, Elroy George.
Left to mourn her passing are her siblings, Linet L. Akins-Harley, Lelas L. Akins, Lucien L. Akins Jr. and Lori L. Akins-Anderson; nieces, Leniece Akins, Telka Harley Christian, Sherene Fonseca, Ikeya Akins, Mitzi Akins-Anderson and Megan Akins-Anderson; nephews, Simba K. Akins, Tyrell Carillo Sr., Sydney Akins-Anderson, Troyell Akins-Anderson, Aaron Akins-Anderson and Johndel Akins; great-nieces, Tia Abraham, Sanaa Christian, Saida Kebe, Taliyah Horry, Lyric Moore and Arianna Martinez; great-nephews, Glen Terrell, Tré Greaux, Tyler Woods, Xavier Kebe and Terrance Anderson; special cousins, Celeste George-Blyden, Keven George, Darian “Israel” Maddox, Cedric Milliner, Luther Milliner, Lorraine “Lolo” Milliner, Maureen Milliner, Sharleen Milliner-Martin, Lucia Lambertis, Brenda Callwood, Lorna James, Dorsey Chinnery, Monica Prosper and Leonard Todman; godchild, Khadijah Morton; special friends, Charles, E. George, Blanche Owens, Arrick “Kenny” Todman, Ashan Lindqvist, Alinton ”Chimo” Stevens, Barbara Julian, Bernard Callwood, Esme Fraser, Lestel Callwood Pierre, Julien “Joey” Webster, Bro. Kiddo Hendricks, Linda Lambertis, Olassee Davis, Talib Bomani, Eldra Malone Drew, Asta Moorhead, Calvin “Goose” Harrigan, Marlo Johnson, Beatrice Fleming, Eleanor Chesterfield, Dennis “Shabazz” Blyden, Alston “Lil Man” Lambertis, Vivian Sealey and Norajane Mills.
Sincere thanks to all those who reached out to our family and offered their condolences, prayers and strength as we move through these most difficult times. All of you are appreciated by all of us. Linda will remain in our hearts and minds always.
May your soul rest in paradise and perfect peace, Sister Linda.
One love every time, every time one love!
Services are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home, www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.