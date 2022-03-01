ST. THOMAS — Virgin Islands children can once again enjoy running through the water playground near Lindbergh Bay that is managed by the V.I. Port Authority.
Officials announced that renovations to Lindbergh Bay Park is now complete and children are welcome to splash around the water playground, take a plunge down a slide in the children’s play area, or shoot some hoops in the newly renovated outdoor basketball court.
“We are happy to announce that we have recently opened the general play area and this week we completed repairs to the water park area of the park. This marks the completion of the entire restoration project for the park, Port Authority spokersperson Monifa Marrero Brathwaite told The Daily News.
In addition to the splash grounds, large play structure, and basketball court the park features a swing set, both volleyball and tennis courts, an exercise system, both domino and picnic tables, and restroom facilities.
It is open to the public daily between sunrise and sunset, free of charge. The water park is closed on Thursdays and Fridays.
According to Brathwaite, the park, which is owned by the V.I. Port Authority, has been open since 1999, but was damaged during Hurricane Irma and Maria in 2017.
She added that the park’s shed, gazebo, and water playground may be reserved, but requires a usage fee and signed permit issued by the authority.
The park repairs were paid for by insurance proceeds and included in the authority’s Hurricane Restoration Program. Repairs were completed by Hurricane Restoration Project Manager Lemartec Inc. in conjunction with the authority’s maintenance department, Brathwaite said.
While the general park grounds have been open to the public, the highly anticipated water playground has taken a substantial amount more time to complete.
“Most of VIPA’s facilities were severely damaged during the storms in 2017. The airports and seaports were high on our priority list for repairs. We did eventually start repairs on the park and completed the general area last year. However, shipping delays for specific parts caused a delay in completing the installation of pumps at the waterpark. We were able to get those installed and the park is now fully functional,” Brathwaite said.
Though the park is “open to everyone in our community seeking a cool place to have fun,” the authority asks all children under 14-years-old be accompanied by an adult.
The authority “is excited to reopen the park for the enjoyment of our community just in time for spring and summer seasons,” but Brathwaite said it is adhering to COVID-19 guidelines imposed by the V.I. Health Department regarding public gatherings.
“We ask that users of our park keep it clean and adhere to the rules posted at the park to ensure that all parkgoers can safely enjoy this beautiful, family-friendly facility,” she said.
For hours of operation and rental rates for special event use visit the authority’s website.