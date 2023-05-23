Lionfish

Lionfish, boasting numerous venomous spines, pose a serious danger to marine life throughout the Caribbean.

Lionfish Derby will return to St. Croix waters on Saturday.

Sponsored by the Planning and Natural Resources Department’s Fish and Wildlife Division and the Caribbean Oceanic and Restoration Foundation, the derby will run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect and remove as many of the invasive species as possible.