• Ludovic Atemazem, Charlotte Amalie High School — Building and Improving Robotics by Collecting Data.
• Steve Bullock/St. Croix Rocketry Association, St. Croix Educational Complex; St. Croix Central High School; John H. Woodson Junior High School; Elena L. Christian Junior High School — National Rocketry/Robotics Competitions.
• Patrick Cawdette, Early Head Start (operated by Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands) — Early Head Start STEM.
• Dora Cerge, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School — Introduction to Engineering Robotics, Girls in Engineering Club.
• Reba Dickson, John H. Woodson Junior High School — STEM Explorers!
• Jacqueline Francis, Jane E. Tuitt Primary School — Tuitt’s School Garden Project.
• Tetyana Hayes, All Saints Cathedral School — All Saints Robotics and Astronomy Program.
• Cassandra King, St. Croix Educational Complex High School — Coding With Sphero Robots.
• Julie Magee, U.S. Virgin Islands Homeschoolers — VI Watershed/Water Quality.
• Sean Malupa, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School — Lego Mindstorms Robotics Class.
• Marisha Perkins, St. Croix Central High School — St. Croix HAPPY (Human Anatomy and Physiology Project for Youths).
• Paula Smail, Gifft Hill School — Island Explorers: A green STEM program for pre-K through 12th grade.
• Raydiance Watts-Clarke, Alexander Henderson Elementary School — Sharks Edible DREAMS Project.
