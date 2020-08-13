Liston Farrington, born May 30, 1953, died July 17, 2020.
He was the son of the late Ricardo R. Farrington and Thelma Ione Venzen Farrington.
He was born in the Old Hospital, St. Thomas. He was the brother of the late Eleanor Turnbull, Lionel (Frako) Farrington Sr., and Roland (Fats) Farrington.
Liston leaves to honor and cherish his memory, his sister, Leona, and her husband Vincent Sr. (Spike) Turnbull; brothers, Landis and his wife (Myrtle); godson, Kareem Rabsatt; aunts, Delita DeLagard, Dale Venzen Turnbull, Leona (Lea) Farrington, Magadelene (Maggie) Martin, Iris Reed, Rosilee Farrington and Arona Fahie; uncles, Raphael Farrington and Henrique Venzen; nieces, Barbara Farrington, Paula Farrington Crawford, Michelle Turnbull-Wallace, Zelodious Chisholm, Patricia Weir and Dr. Monique Farrington; nephews, Lionel Farrington Jr., Roy (Qua), Vincent (Troy) Jr., L. Michael (Mickey) Turnbull, Jet McFadden, Johannes McFadden, Michael and Mark Benton; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, and cousins too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are by Golden Funeral Home and Turnbull Funeral Home.
Liston will be interred in Boston Cemetery in Oviedo, Fla.