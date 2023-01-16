ST. THOMAS — Reggae, bamboula, African fashion, steelpan and Afrobeat energized the grounds at the 24th annual Bordeaux Farmers Rastafari Agriculture and Culture Vegan Food Fair for fairgoers in search of the natural, and who walked away with a rich, holistic experience.

Organized by nonprofit We Grow Food, the two-day fair, which began on Saturday and ended Sunday evening, drew hundreds to the western hills of St. Thomas where pumpkins, seasoning, tea bush, sorrel and herbal remedies were among this year’s harvests at farmers’ booths.