ST. THOMAS — Reggae, bamboula, African fashion, steelpan and Afrobeat energized the grounds at the 24th annual Bordeaux Farmers Rastafari Agriculture and Culture Vegan Food Fair for fairgoers in search of the natural, and who walked away with a rich, holistic experience.
Organized by nonprofit We Grow Food, the two-day fair, which began on Saturday and ended Sunday evening, drew hundreds to the western hills of St. Thomas where pumpkins, seasoning, tea bush, sorrel and herbal remedies were among this year’s harvests at farmers’ booths.
“This year was better than expected. People were really itching and waiting for this celebration. They came out to enjoy this fresh air, the ocean view, and engage in this family type of activity that we call the Rasta fair,” Eldridge Thomas, We Grow Food president, said, adding that the Bordeaux Market is now solarized, courtesy of a grant from Rotary East, V.I. Community Foundation, and World Central Market. There solar panels on the roof, a backup generator, a 500-pound battery, and a walk-in cooler is expected.
Woodwork, paintings, body-butters and handcrafted shoes caught the eyes of those looking for arts and crafts. To nourish the body, vegan cake and ice cream, Ital soup, and fried cauliflower, barbecue tofu and spirulina popcorn caused participants to form long lines to fill their bellies.
Justin Todman pulled some youth aside to demonstrate the intricate way to weave a traditional broom from palm leaves, while the Art Exchange and Children’s Museum, Iria Stiles, Yafarra Osuji, Carolyn Davis, Majestik Estrada-Petersen, and others offered drumming, gourd carving, rock and face painting, and other artistic expression for others.
Surrounded by jars of wildflower honey and a colony of worker bees nearby Tiona “Sweet T” Allembert and her brother Roniel “Honeyman” Allembert of Virgin Islands Wildflower Honey from St. Croix came to vend and mingle.
“The bees are Africanized bees so they’re very grumpy bees,” said Roniel Allembert jokingly. “I’m a grumpy guy. And they’re more grumpy than me.”
Llewelyn “Brother” Charles captured the Farmer of the Year award after years of persistence and in spite of setbacks from the 2017 hurricanes. He was joined by Anna and Justin Alcedo Wallace, who captured the Honorary Farmer of the Year award for the couple’s diligence with Camp Umoja at their property in Mandahl, and for teaching generations of students farming through the Environmental Rangers.
Radio personality Reginald “Ras Reg” Martin also earned an Honorary Farmer of the Year for promoting the fair and agriculture over the years, and third-generation farmer Michelle Martinez of St. Croix gained a “Lover of the Farmer” award for assisting farmers with receiving federal disaster assistance.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach gave remarks on behalf of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., still recuperating from his second bout of COVID. Former Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory also addressed the gathering and gave highlights from her pro-agriculture bill.
Mao Benjamin vigorously fanned the flames under his kettle, and emerged as the first-place winner in the coal pot lighting competition. He was followed closely by Verna “Empress V” Charles, whose yoga poses helped steady herself as she added coal and pieces of cardboard to her pot.
Among the entertainment were dancers, a fashion show with models showing off African-inspired outfits, poetry recitals and music by Pan in Motion, which got a few vendors to exit their stalls under the pavilion to dance to songs including “One Drop” by the late Bob Marley and “Dingolay” by the late calypsonian, Shadow, of Tobago.
Musicians Young Soldiers, Ras Abijah and company, Ital and company, Santo VI and Reggae Dynasty also entertained, as did the Ulla Muller Bamboula Dancers, and Queens of the Earth, which performed an afrobeat dance.