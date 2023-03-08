V.I. Police are investigating after a backpack containing marijuana and a loaded gun were found at St. Croix’s Central High School on Monday.
At 1 p.m., staff at the school alerted officers from the School Security Bureau, “that they found a backpack containing marijuana and a 9mm weapon that was fully loaded,” according to a news release issued by police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.
The statement noted that “at this time, it is unknown who owns the bag.”
Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington, who was quoted in the news release, said “the Department of Education takes this matter very seriously.”
“We continue to work closely with the Virgin Islands Police Department to ensure the safety and security of our schools, which is a top priority. We look forward to the outcome of the investigation and are actively looking into implementing additional safety procedures on our campuses territorywide,” Wells-Hedrington said.
The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the School Security Bureau at 340-778-2211 ext. 6140.
