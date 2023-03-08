V.I. Police are investigating after a backpack containing marijuana and a loaded gun were found at St. Croix’s Central High School on Monday.

At 1 p.m., staff at the school alerted officers from the School Security Bureau, “that they found a backpack containing marijuana and a 9mm weapon that was fully loaded,” according to a news release issued by police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.

