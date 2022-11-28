Lobster crowd

Ezequil Rivera, his wife Bernadette, and their friends Colin Campbell and Dawn Calwood, all of St. Thomas — memorialized their trip at Lil Bits.

 Photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

ANEGADA — Tortola resident Chad Grant had never been to an Anegada Lobster Fest until this year.

Now in its 10th year, he said his family, who has visited the sister-island from time to time, had ensured that he wouldn’t miss this one. They kept their promise. And on Sunday he was among the thousands, from near and far who were on Anegada to enjoy the final day of the three-day gastronomical fest, which kicked off on Friday.