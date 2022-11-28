ANEGADA — Tortola resident Chad Grant had never been to an Anegada Lobster Fest until this year.
Now in its 10th year, he said his family, who has visited the sister-island from time to time, had ensured that he wouldn’t miss this one. They kept their promise. And on Sunday he was among the thousands, from near and far who were on Anegada to enjoy the final day of the three-day gastronomical fest, which kicked off on Friday.
“It’s going good so far and I wanted the experience,” Grant said while enjoying a lobster at Potters By the Sea, one of 10 restaurants participating in the annual fest. “The lobster is delicious. The conchs are delicious and I’m glad I came.”
Bernadette Rivera and her husband Ezequil were among five on a boat arriving from St. Thomas just after noon on Sunday. The family checked out the lobster specials at Lil Bits.
“Whatever there is to do, we’re going to be tourists on the island and take full advantage of it,” said Reviera, who said she had attended the Lobster Fest prior to the 2020 pandemic.
Sunday’s sunny weather and calm seas made the decision to attend this year easy.
“This was just an opportunity to come over with the family. My husband is in a St. Thomas boat club, and about 10 boats came over. There are a lot of people from St. Thomas over here,” she said.
Lawrence Wheatley of the Anegada Reef Hotel told The Daily News that the fest was returning to its pre-Hurricane Irma and pandemic craze.
“We’ve had new things popping up for the Lobster Fest so it’s getting back to the old feeling of how it used to be, pre-Irma,” he said. “Business has been good. All of our rooms, rentals (cars), have been booked out a long time and the food and the drinks are flowing, so can’t complain.”
Carnel “King Claw” Clyne, the Lobster Fest chairman, agreed.
He said that the committee does its best to advertise the event annually “and let the chips fall where they may.”
“I’ve been to all the establishments and everybody is having rave reviews in terms of the numbers, in terms of the ‘good job you guys did,’ everybody enjoying themselves and people partying,” he said.
And if that wasn’t enough Clyne said he had one sure way to gauge the fest.
“People are not complaining about bills they’re paying at the bars etc. So, we did it,” he said.
Rhodni Skelton was among those savoring the day – and how far the lobster fest has come. Skelton started the Anegada Lobster Fest as a member of the BVI Tourist Board, and he said it was great to see the event continue to grow and make it to this milestone. “I am very happy to see how Anegadans have embraced and owned the event and also to see the support of guests from all over the world who attend year after year,” he said. “It has been a great economic and marketing force for Anegada.”
Skelton also praised his team, who he said has worked directly with the event over the years. In addition to Clyne, he had kudos for Kyle Harrigan, Kaletha Henry, Meslyn Allan and Kareem-Nelson Hull. He also thanked former BVI Tourism Director Sharon Flax-Brutus for supporting the vision that current director Clive McCoy is now shepherding.
“There are a lot of team members also working behind the scenes and on the ground, who also help each year to make the event celebrated and enjoyed by all to make it a reality. We started with maybe 500 attendees in the first year, to easily 3K or 4K now.”