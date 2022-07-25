Several local agencies have received nearly $3 million in fiscal year 2022 Technical Assistance Program and Maintenance Assistance Program grant funding from the U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs.
The Technical Assistance Program grant award, totaling $2,973,247, includes “$499,550 to the V.I. Bureau of Corrections for the design of a re-entry program that will merge best practices, evidence-based models, and a range of personal, behavioral, educational, and workforce development services and activities required to equip inmates with knowledge and skills essential for the successful return and reintegration back into the community,” according to a news release.
BOC spokesman Kyza Callwood said in response to questions from The Daily News that the program “is not new but it was revived and restructured” under the leadership of the director, Wynnie Testamark, “and the Bryan/Roach Administration.”
The program’s goal is to develop “an evidence-based reentry program model for the territory which will serve to foster the successful community reentry of returning citizens, currently housed on island and across the US, reduce recidivism rates, and promote increased public safety for both residents and tourist,” according to information from the Bureau. “The VIBOC Reentry Program as designed merges best practices, evidence-based models, and a range of personal, behavioral, educational, and workforce development services and activities required to equip inmates with knowledge and skills essential for successful return and reintegration back into the community, as well as designed to foster self-sufficiency.”
The program seeks to help offer services and referrals “to prepare the returning citizen for successful return to the community so that he or she is better able to become employable, self-sufficient, civically engaged, and be a law-abiding responsible citizen.”
The program “is a three-year project aimed at providing a sustainable solution to current gaps in correctional programming that exist in the territory; gaps which have plagued the territory for some forty years,” according to the Bureau.
The V.I. Water and Power Authority was awarded a total of $1.19 million, including a Maintenance Assistance Program grant award of $750,000, “for training and maintenance of substations and underground electrical facilities to ensure safe and reliable operations,” according to the news release. “WAPA has been transitioning a large majority of power transmission and distribution infrastructure to underground facilities to minimize the impacts of hurricanes and other natural disasters on power distribution.”
According to a statement from WAPA CEO Andrew Smith, “The transition of portions of the Authority’s infrastructure to underground brings the need for different operating procedures. For example, working safely in an underground system accessed via a manhole requires different safety protocol than working on overhead lines. So the grant, for example, will help support ongoing training for our T&D team to be able to work safely.”
WAPA also received $269,106 “for cyber security training to protect WAPA’s network of IT infrastructure that manages power plants, transmission and distribution, including financial and customer service operations,” according to the news release.
WAPA fell prey to an email scam in 2018 that resulted in two wire transfers totaling $2.17 million to accounts controlled by the hackers and subsequently transferred to accounts in China and elsewhere, according to court documents.
“WAPA takes cybersecurity very seriously. We have an extensive cyber security program in place, but we do not discuss the particulars of the program as they may provide cyber criminals insight into how they may choose to attempt to breach our security. The DOI funding will help us continue to maintain strong cyber security through ongoing employee training as well as best in class technology. There has been no repeat of the wire-transfer fraud that has been widely reported and discussed,” according to Smith.
According to the Interior Department, “Funding provided to both government, non-profit, and semi-autonomous organizations will be used to support goals such as streamlining business processes across government agencies, empowering former inmates for successful reintegration into the community, strengthening telehealth capacity, providing training in power maintenance and distribution, and more, according to the news release from the Interior Department.
“The federal investments we are making in the Virgin Islands will help provide better opportunities in healthcare, economic development, and improve capacity development and resiliency of local utilities,” Deputy Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Keone Nakoa said in a. statement. “The funding will also be used to improve government business processes in the territory in support of the government for efficiencies that we hope will support improvements to all Virgin Islanders.”
Other Technical Assistance Program grant awards include:
- $500,000
- to the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials to help the V.I. government improve and streamline interagency business processes for more effective and efficient management of federal grant funds for the territory.
- $500,000
- to the V.I. Economic Development Authority to renovate and repair the J. Antonio Jarvis Complex, a historically significant structure on St. Thomas that will contain an arts and civics center and serve as the anchor for community revitalization.
Semele George, marketing and public relations specialist for the EDA, Shanell Petersen, marketing and Vision 2040 director, and EDA CEO Wayne Biggs Jr. did not respond to a request for information about the project from The Daily News.
- $294,719
- to the Schneider Hospital for installation of a telehealth IT system to connect patients with physicians in distant locations (such as specialists on the mainland) and improve overall internal and external communications for health and telemedicine.
- $159,872
- to the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources “to develop a pilot scallop aquaculture program that can draw on local expertise and explore potential commercially viable options for the territory.”
DPNR spokesman Jamal Nielsen also was contacted for additional information about the program, but did not respond.