Several local agencies have received nearly $3 million in fiscal year 2022 Technical Assistance Program and Maintenance Assistance Program grant funding from the U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs.

The Technical Assistance Program grant award, totaling $2,973,247, includes “$499,550 to the V.I. Bureau of Corrections for the design of a re-entry program that will merge best practices, evidence-based models, and a range of personal, behavioral, educational, and workforce development services and activities required to equip inmates with knowledge and skills essential for the successful return and reintegration back into the community,” according to a news release.

