TORTOLA — A local bishop was among eight people detained within the first 48 hours of the British Virgin Islands curfew law that began at 8 p.m. on Friday and runs to 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Press Department.
New Life Baptist Church Bishop John Cline was delivering an online sermon Sunday morning when the police showed up outside. Cline — who initially said he’d defy the ban, and later apologized — said in a social media post on Sunday afternoon that he had been granted permission by Minister of Health Carvin Malone to preach from his church in Duffs Bottom.
