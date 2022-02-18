Fire Service announces purchase of rescue vehicles
V.I. Fire Service has acquired two new rescue vehicles.
With compartments for storing specialized equipment, these vehicles can be used to respond to rescue, hazmat, and emergency medical calls.
“These new additions to the fleet will enhance our vehicle extrication and search and rescue operations,” Fire Service Director Daryl A. George said.
One vehicle will be strategically assigned to a fire station in each district, helping to improve the Fire Service’s response capabilities throughout the territory.
The purchase of both rescue vehicles was funded by a grant award from the Department of Interior. The award, which totaled, $237,796, was provided through the Office of Insular Affairs’ Technical Assistance Program
St. Croix bridge closes indefinitely, agency says
The Public Works Department is reminding residents of the closure of the bridge on Route 669, east of the Agriculture Department on St. Croix. The bridge will be closed indefinitely.
The bridge was inspected in January by the Federal Highway Administration and a number of structural issues were identified, according to Public Works. As a result, the agency has recommended that the bridge be closed to vehicular traffic. Motorists are asked to comply with the new signs posted and to use alternative routes such as the Walter I.M. Hodge Lane (Route 69) or Paradise Road, Casper Holstein Drive (Route 65), Route 707 (Aureo Diaz), Route 663 (Cemetery Road) and Route 75 North to access the Upper Love, Lower Love and Grove Place communities.