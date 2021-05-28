SNAP offices territorywide closed today
Human Services is advising the public that SNAP certification offices in both St. Thomas-St. John and St. Croix will be closed today for staff training.
Clients may continue to submit documents and applications via drop boxes in each district, Human Services said in a news statement released Thursday.
All SNAP offices will reopen to staff and resume regular operations Tuesday, following Memorial Day observances.
St. Croix’s SNAP offices can be reached at 340-772-7100 and the offices on St. Thomas-St. John can be contacted at 340- 774-2399.
Police limiting vehicular traffic on Main Street
Every Friday, from today to July 30, Main Street in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 4 to 8 p.m., the Police Department announced Thursday.
Officers will be posted along Main Street to ensure compliance. For more information, contact the Office of the chief of police at 340-774-2211.
— Daily News Staff
