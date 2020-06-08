Virgin Islanders got a chance Saturday to make their voices heard in the presidential election. Winning 91.26 percent of the vote, former Vice President Joe Biden is the territory’s pick to represent the Democratic Party in November. Bernie Sanders received 5.09 percent of the vote.
Delegates to the convention will be Edgar Phillips, Roger Minkoff, Pamela Richards, Florine Audain Hassell, Sonia Boyce, Robert Rios and Ronald Russell. They will be joining six automatic delegates: Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, State Chair Cecil Benjamin, Vice Chair Carla Joseph, National Committeewoman Carol Burke and National Committeeman Kevin Rodriquez.