Just a glance at Deja-Marie Simon’s art is enough to leave an impression. Her vibrant, colorful portraits noted for their large, pronounced eyes, pursed lips and range of emotions, from joy to sadness to defiance, have garnered the senior at the V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy a large following — and a lucrative business.
In less than three months, Simon’s artwork has raked in more than $1,000 from online sales and attracted more than 5,000 followers to her Instagram account. The attention has not only reaffirmed Simon’s calling as an artist but allowed her to expand her repertoire, from sketches, oil paintings and digital prints to T-shirts, jewelry and even face masks.
While Simon, 17, said her art was initially a means of escape, a relaxer, a way to blend her interests in fashion, animation and color, the death of George Floyd Jr. at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May was a turning point, a moment when she evolved from portraits that were merely “cute,” to those that also carried a message.
“Everything was just sad and I didn’t like that everyone kept using sad photos and pictures — so I decided to draw something motivating,” she said.
That something was a sketch of a defiant black girl, raising both her fists in front of her, as if giving a double fist bump to the audience. On the girl’s knuckles and across her chest were spelled out “Black Lives Matter,” all of which stood against a dark blue and white backdrop that gave a jarring yet appropriate ethereal quality to the whole piece.
The sketch, which Simon later put onto a T-shirt, became her biggest-selling work, with close to 200 shirts sold.
“After I posted it [online], people shared it then re-shared it and it went all over the place,” she said, pointing to customers as far as Texas and California.
In keeping with her theme, Simon has a percentage of her proceeds from the shirt go toward justice for Elijah McClain, the 23-year-old black man who died in August 2019 after police put him in a chokehold and paramedics later sedated him.
“Right now, I’d just rather donate to the ones who still haven’t found justice,” she said.
For those who know her best, Simon’s growth as an artist is hardly a shock. As a constant “scribbler” at the age of three and a connoisseur of “stick people” at the age of four, Simon was always glued to the drawing board, advancing her skills through years of art classes, after-school programs and self-study.
In August, Simon won first place in the Inside Out Expressive Arts Program’s 2020 Student Art Contest Online. The contest, themed “Love and Change in the Time of Corona,” had Simon winning the top prize for a striking portrait of a girl wearing a butterfly mask with the words “We Will Survive” around her face.
The prize will likely not be her last. According to Simon’s mother, Monique Simon, art is an integral part of her daughter’s life. “At five years old, [Deja] took fabric and fishing wire and made outfits for her doll,” she said. “She turned her closet into [a scene from The Little Mermaid]. In the bathrooms, she would draw vines and flowers — she was drawing all over the walls. It’s always been a part of her. She was constantly doing pictures. And now, she’s taking her money and investing it into what she likes. She’s business-minded. She did that whole website on her own.”
Indeed, the sky is the limit for Simon.
While her goal is to continue to hone her craft in art school, preferably the Savannah College of Arts and Design in Georgia, she also plans to expand her business with more products and continued portrait commissions.
“I like art because it relaxes me,” she said. “It just makes me happy. I’ve been doing this for most of my life and I just want to keep doing it.”
To shop and purchase Simon’s art, visit www.artbydejaboo.com.