Malika Boyd and her son, Lowell Thomas, are welcomed home by Dennis Crowley, the CEO and chairman of Doctor’s Choice Pharmacy and a member of the Board of Directors for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, during an event Friday on St. Thomas. Lowell, a heart-transplant recipient, had his wish to go on a family cruise granted.
Daily News photo by A.J. Rao
ST. THOMAS — A spirited “Welcome Home” celebration greeted 13-year-old and Make-A-Wish child Lowell Thomas on Friday at Doctor’s Choice Pharmacy on St. Thomas.
Lowell, a St. Croix resident who struggles with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and underwent a heart transplant in 2017, recently returned from a weeklong Disney cruise to the Bahamas with his family, courtesy of the local Make-A-Wish U.S. Virgin Islands chapter.
