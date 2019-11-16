ST. THOMAS — A spirited “Welcome Home” celebration greeted 13-year-old and Make-A-Wish child Lowell Thomas on Friday at Doctor’s Choice Pharmacy on St. Thomas.

Lowell, a St. Croix resident who struggles with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and underwent a heart transplant in 2017, recently returned from a weeklong Disney cruise to the Bahamas with his family, courtesy of the local Make-A-Wish U.S. Virgin Islands chapter.

