With several airlines resuming service to the Virgin Islands this month, and the Bryan administration projecting an “open doors” policy next month, health officials are bound to see more visitors at the airport — and face a more urgent need to screen them.
For nearly a month, the V.I. Department of Health, with the assistance of the V.I. National Guard, has screened arriving passengers at both airports, complete with temperature-taking, a notification of the Health Department’s hotlines and an advisement to conduct a 14-day self-imposed quarantine.
The number of passengers was generally low due to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s call to restrict new hotel reservations and deter leisure travel. Indeed, American Airlines and JetBlue Airlines were the only major airlines that operated flights to the territory in the past several weeks, with both experiencing low passenger counts.
This month, however, flights have resumed limited service. And next month, with Bryan expected to greenlight new hotel reservations, flights will likely increase.
As such, Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr. on Monday said airport screenings will not only continue as usual but may expand if need be.
Capt. Marcia Bruno, state public affairs officer with the V.I. National Guard, echoed those comments to The Daily News. “As more flights come in, we anticipate that the need to support the Department of Health will increase,” she said.
While neither the Health Department nor the National Guard specified how much their capacity will increase at the airports, Motta said the territory won’t just rely on the territory’s own precautions, but on the airlines’ efforts as well.
Many airlines, including American, Delta and JetBlue, are now requiring face masks onboard, as well as possible seating restrictions.
“We’re also looking at the possibility of having individuals — as an arrangement before they travel — to be tested and screened as negative before they travel into the territory,” Motta said.
While temperature-taking will continue, Motta said it is not always an effective precaution. Rather, he said, incoming passengers will be informed of COVID-19 symptoms, who to contact if they feel sick, and advised to quarantine.
The V.I. Port Authority provided the following update regarding the airlines that service the territory:
• Air Sunshine is providing flights to foreign Caribbean islands based on demand.
• American Airlines is operating one roundtrip flight per day from Miami to St. Thomas and one flight a day from Miami to St. Croix. American will have no flights to the territory today and tomorrow and will resume service Thursday. There will be no Tuesday flights during the month of May.
• Cape Air is providing service between St. Thomas, St. Croix and San Juan with cancellations as necessary based on passenger loads.
• Delta Airlines resumed service Saturday with roundtrip service between Atlanta and St. Thomas and Atlanta to St. Croix. Beginning Friday, Delta will provide flights to St. Thomas on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Service to St. Croix will remain on Saturdays only, via a connecting flight from St. Thomas.
• JetBlue is providing service between St. Thomas and San Juan.
• LIAT has extended its suspension of service between Antigua and St. Thomas until May 15.
• Seaflight will provide service between St. Thomas and St. Croix on demand.
• Silver Airways (Seaborne) is operating its airport and seaplane service with cancellations as necessary based on passenger loads.
• Spirit has resumed roundtrip service from Ft. Lauderdale to the territory. The flight will arrive in St. Thomas, connect through St. Croix and return to Ft. Lauderdale. Spirit will provide service on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays during the month of May.
• United Airlines will provide a roundtrip flight from Houston to San Juan, then to St. Thomas beginning Friday.