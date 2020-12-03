Local sailors are being warned not to venture across the border with the British Virgin Islands, after authorities there imposed a $20,000 fine on one vessel, and have been holding the crew of another boat in detention for nearly two weeks.
“I for one have no intention of ever returning back to the BVI and it breaks my heart, it really does,” said lifelong sailor Kevin Gregory, 66, who lives on St. Thomas.
Captain of the Blue Skies, he and wife Peggy have kept vessels at Nanny Cay marina for the last decade, visiting “Bitter End and North Sound and all the little nooks and crannies. We loved it there,” Gregory said. “I spent well over $10,000 a year in the BVI territory for maintenance and all the ancillary expenses of maintaining and storing a boat there.”
Gregory said he’s always operated under the assumption that sailors can make “innocent passage,” a United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to which the U.K. is a signatory and “BVI is a party to it.”
Innocent passage means that subject to certain restrictions, sailors can travel freely across international sea borders without checking in at a port of entry as long as they don’t make landing.
After spending the summer in Rhode Island, Gregory said he sailed Blue Skies back to St. Thomas, arrived on Nov. 16, and moored in Christmas Cove for two nights.
Gregory said he had not had a chance to catch up on local developments with pandemic restrictions, and “had not heard the stories about the BVI police harassing St. Thomas boats for simply crossing the sea border.”
Gregory and his crew decided to move to Francis Bay, and “I’m thinking innocent passage, the way it’s always been” and crossed into BVI waters, where they were detained by BVI authorities. He later learned that the BVI Premier’s office had issued a press release on June 11 describing the imposition of an exclusion zone around BVI waters. But it was not published in a notice to mariners so he was not aware of it at the time,
Gregory said he was charged under Sections 22 and 24 of the BVI Customs Management and Duties Act, which prohibit sailors from arriving in BVI waters without checking in, and order sailors to report to a customs house within 12 hours. Each section carries a maximum $10,000 fine.
“I went a little ballistic,” Gregory said.
He called attorneys in both the USVI and BVI, and did everything in his power to get some relief from the $20,000 bill.
But Customs Commissioner Wade Smith was unmoved, and after being brought to the customs house and allowed to spent the night on their boat on a mooring, Gregory said he felt stuck.
“I said, ‘I’ve got a crew that’s got to leave,’” Gregory said. “I can’t hang out and fight this thing, I have to be able to leave and litigate later.”
Gregory said he handed over his credit card and under “duress,” signed a form admitting guilt.
Looking back, “I would have to have dug deeper. You go to the U.S. Department of State travel advisories, and only on Tuesday the 24th the State Department finally put up a notice, warning boaters to stay out of BVI waters,” Gregory said. “And I think it has to do with that other boat that got detained.”
Marie Elena
The other boat, the Marie Elena, has been detained under a two-week quarantine since crossing into BVI waters on Nov. 19.
Capt. Nick Cancro told The Daily News on Wednesday evening that he’s not at liberty to comment, and the crew remains under detention but hope to return home soon.
The crew’s comments about their detention in a prior news report prompted a press release from the BVI government, saying that “All four persons are safe and are being cared for with BVILOVE and with the finances of the government and people of the Virgin Islands,” and allegations being circulated by the press and persons are without merit and can easily attract civil and criminal liability.”
According to local news reports Wednesday, a BVI court has ordered Cancro and other crew members to each pay a $1,000 fine before they can be released after clearing COVID-19 testing procedures.