Dear Editor,
At a time when the President is attacking the functions of our country’s Postal Service, I wish to commend the wonderful service offered at our St. John post office.
At this time of a pandemic, our fine postal staff has been greeting us with professionalism and friendliness. They have daily provided an essential bridge for supplies, which has made our “stay at home” more comfortable. While so many of us are staying at home, they are right there serving us. I couldn’t be more proud of our St. John staff and urge that we all show our appreciation by saying “Thank You.”
Steve Black
St. John