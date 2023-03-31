Coral Megahy

Maj. Raymond Burton, left, 2nd Lt. Coral Megahy, center, and her brother, Cmdr. John Megahy, right, during a ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base on March 10 in Montgomery, Ala.

 Photo by V.I. NATIONAL GUARD

The 285th Civil Engineering Squadron commissioned its first female officer earlier this month, according to an announcement from the Virgin Islands National Guard.

Coral Megahy commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the United States Air National Guard during a ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base on March 10 in Montgomery, Alabama. Megahy is the first woman to commission as a Civil Engineer Officer to the St. Croix squadron since its 2012 conversion from the 285th Combat Communications, the press release said.