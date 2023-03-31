The 285th Civil Engineering Squadron commissioned its first female officer earlier this month, according to an announcement from the Virgin Islands National Guard.
Coral Megahy commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the United States Air National Guard during a ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base on March 10 in Montgomery, Alabama. Megahy is the first woman to commission as a Civil Engineer Officer to the St. Croix squadron since its 2012 conversion from the 285th Combat Communications, the press release said.
A first-generation American, Megahy was raised by St. Lucian parents. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and from the University of the Virgin Islands in 2018 with a master’s degree in business administration.
Throughout her career, Megahy has worked as an engineer for the former Hovensa/Limetree Bay Refinery, Honeywell UOP and the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Public Works.
“As a continuous learner I decided to put that expertise and my technical aptitude to work as a Civil Engineer,” Megahy said in the announcement, adding that she looks forward to furthering her knowledge in construction project management and leadership skills.
During her commissioning ceremony, Maj. Raymond Burton of the 285th CES read Megahy the oath of office. The ceremony was also attended by her brother, Cmdr. Jon Megahy of the U.S. Navy. .
Lt. Col. Kenneth Fechter, commander of the 285th CES, said he couldn’t be prouder of Megahy’s taking on the role.
“It’s very exciting, and it’s what we do. We prepare for the next generations of officers and to keep the 285th getting stronger and better after we leave.”