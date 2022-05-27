ST. THOMAS — When they first started high school, there were 14 students in the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School’s Class of 2022. But suffering through two hurricanes and a pandemic, by Thursday’s graduation, that number was down to five. The class was small, but just as filled with the hope and determination as they showed throughout their high school years. Themed “The Dawn of a New Beginning,” the commencement ceremony was the school’s 71st.
By the second half of their sophomore year, the Class of 2022 switched to online learning because of COVID-19. They were taught virtually for their entire junior year as well as a couple of months into their senior year before returning to in-person learning. The transitions and adjustments were difficult for the students as well as their teachers, parents and school administrators.
Valedictorian Gabrielle Boodram attended the school for seven years. Winner of the Excellence in Science, Literature and Religion awards, she plans to attend the University of the Virgin Islands to study general biology. Although the big picture isn’t quite clear just yet, she is eyeing a career as an emergency physician.
The transition to virtual learning took some getting used to for all of the graduates.
“It was really hard at first, but the school has made a really good transition,” Boodram said before the ceremony. “Putting myself first at times really helped, and keeping myself grounded and really focused is what really helped me during the hard time during the pandemic,” she said. “I’ve always been independent and figured things out myself. I feel like it was good preparation for college, having to work more for yourself and not be in a school environment. I feel like it was really good for preparing us for the future.”
Salutatorian Caleb Stadelman Martinez plans to attend Sacred Heart University in Puerto Rico. His time at home during the pandemic actually helped him choose his path to study communications with a focus on television and audio-visual production. While binging on Netflix and Hulu, he realized that he wanted to become part of the creative process, whether it is working on his own idea or assisting with someone else’s, to bring people joy and comfort.
The winner of the Excellence in Mathematics and History awards, Stadelman Martinez said online learning was a bit detrimental after having been in a classroom all of his life. Set up in his bedroom to attend online classes, there were a lot of distractions, and although the teachers tried their best to be inclusive, he sometimes felt classes were less like a classroom than a “tutorial video.”
There were, however, a few benefits. Assignments were easier for him to complete because they were clearly posted online and he had something to refer to, he said. It also made it harder to make excuses for not getting work done, realizing there was no one to blame but himself.
“When we started the year, it was on the computer. After a couple of months, we came back and it felt like such a relief to be back in the classroom with all of my classmates, with people we haven’t been able to be there with for so long. Some things changed, and that took some getting used to, but being there with my friends made the experience so much better. It felt so great to be back,” he said.
In her speech, Principal Maria Daniel urged the Challenging, Courageous and Capable Class of 2022 to allow God to guide their steps and keep a positive outlook. Calling them all her “treasured children,” she told them to “never give up, even when all the walls around you are falling apart. Rise up, stay focused and keep your eyes on the prize.”
Director of Transmission and Distribution at the V.I. Water and Power Authority Ashley Bryan, a member of the Ss. Peter and Paul Class of 2003, was the keynote speaker. She emphasized the need to be flexible in life.
“As you all join with me today at the dawn of the new beginning, take comfort in the fact that the next choice you make does not have to be your final one,” she said. “While it is important to make thoughtful decisions, its essential to utilize your gifts of self-awareness to adjust, adapt and pivot if necessary to align yourself along the path of success. And remember, those who never change their mind, never change anything. Begin each day as if it is a new beginning.”