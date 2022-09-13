ST. THOMAS — Zack Zook is showing his love for art in a huge way.
His 81C, co-owned with his friend of many years Joseph Hewes, is supporting local art and artists in a three-tiered approach, with a gallery, studio and curated luxury villa.
Zook, no stranger to the art community, is himself an art photographer and the former director of the art space Alternative Art Alliance, also known as sevenminusseven, where he worked as a curator of art exhibitions.
He also managed events and development in the literary arts industry in Brooklyn for a decade, conducting up to 20 events per week.
Zook bought the two-story building on Kronprindsens Gade in historic downtown Charlotte Amalie in 2017 with the intention of implementing a complete renovation and restoration. The building was originally built in 1810 as a rum warehouse and residence.
Two hurricanes and a pandemic delayed the process, but eventually the first floor was completed and Zook went in search of a tenant. He had no takers at the time, and that’s when the idea of 81C was born.
Zook approached Hewes and they opened 81C as a gallery and event venue in October 2020 with an exhibition by local artist Shansi Miller.
For the first year, they did straight gallery shows that rotated every six weeks or so. About a year in, they began scheduling pop-up shows to regularly use the space, which ended up being a win-win situation for both artists and 81C.
“There is such a market here for young artists to show their work and bring the community and their families out to celebrate what they’ve created,” said Zook. “I think we are the only venue that is aggressively scheduling events like that. We both have backgrounds in the arts, so it’s second nature. It’s nice to be able to have a space that’s owned outright and can actually really contribute to bringing new life to town.”
Hewes is in agreement.
“It’s different, and lot of people don’t really know what to expect, so it’s wonderful for us to have the opportunity to introduce ourselves to unfamiliar faces,” he said.
81C recently realized another part of the overall concept — a shared studio space for artists. The duo received their nonprofit status in January 2021 and received their first grant from the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands earlier this year. Three artists can be accommodated in the space and are allotted a six-month slot. The inaugural artist participants are Mwamini Morowa Frett, Iphedeiah Petersen and Montez Teferi.
“The goal of the program is not just to provide safe, professional space to artists that actually need it, but to immerse those artists who are using the space into the educational community,” Zook said, adding “we’ll work with teachers to do an after-school type program where those artists have an opportunity to mentor through creativity.”
Zook originally planned to house the studio in a warehouse near King Airport. When he realized it wasn’t going to work there, he was able to procure the historic Pissarro Building, where artist Camille Pissarro was raised.
“There should be a gallery in that building,” said Hewes. “Whether you are artistically inclined or not, the fact that Camille Pissarro, the father of impressionism, lived 100 yards down the road is something to be proud of. Pissarro is a very big deal and it’s a name people should know, and quite frankly, there should be art in the building.”
Another aspect of the studio is introducing the artists to the business side of the art world. Those in the program will have to opportunity to do a pop-up exhibit at 81C.
According to Hewes, having the talent, creativity, inspiration, devotion and dedication is required, but to be a professional artist individual need to learn how to promote their art to able to support themselves financially.
“I know so many artists with piles of artwork that they never show, and I’m very much of the opinion that a painting or a piece of artwork is only completed when it’s received,” said Hewes. “An audience is required. This painting is a conveyance of emotion, but it needs to be received as well, so the emotional cycle is completed.”
In January, Zook was contacted by Tom Fallenstein, owner of the mega villa One Perfect Day in Peterborg, to curate art for the property. Fallenstein was referred to Zook by St. Croix artist Lucien Downes.
“I Googled his name and he’s the CEO of Fun.com, probably the world’s largest retail Halloween costume company,” said Zook. “Then I Googled the villa and saw it was a 9-bedroom property that sleeps 26 people and realized this was an incredible opportunity. One Perfect Day has something different that no other place has right now. The guests have a full curatorial exhibition of fine art in the house. I don’t know of any other house that can offer that.”
Nearly 50 pieces by local artists, Caribbean artists and artists who work from St. Thomas regularly were chosen that are representative of the community. The artwork curated for the villa is for sale and will be switched out as they sell.
Look for more information about a November event at the villa, bringing the social element of 81C to One Perfect Day for a fine art-oriented event, to experience both the art and the villa.
For more information visit 81cvi.com.