Publishing a book about her family’s heritage was not the conclusion of Cheryl D. Holmes-Miller’s search through history. After years of research, an invitation from the Caribbean Genealogical Library on St. Thomas to present a lecture recently gave way to the discovery of the “why” of her family ties to the Philippines, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Transfer Day.
Holmes-Miller is a graphic designer, Christian minister, author, artist, theologian and historian. She is known for her contributions to racial and gender equality in the graphic design field. She attended the Maryland Institute College of Art, Pratt Institute and Union Theological and is a professor at four universities.
Of Filipino and African-American descent, she details her own genealogical journey and research into the St. Thomian maternal side of her family in “Black Coral, A Daughter’s Apology to Her Asian Island Mother” — a “family quest” for the answer of why her grandfather mysteriously left his family and disappeared.
During her research, Holmes-Miller found that her grandfather, Sinforosa Sabino, was one of eight Filipino men aboard the U.S.S. Vixen in the Virgin Islands on Transfer Day, March 31, 1917. The vessel would serve as a station ship at St. Thomas until 1922.
According to Holmes-Miller, the eight men were the first Filipino men to arrive in the Virgin Islands. At the time, the U.S. was colonizing the Philippines following the Spanish-American War and promised U.S. naturalization to Filipino men who served in the U.S. Navy. All eight were from Cavite City outside of Manila Bay and are recorded in the 1917-1920 census of the USVI and the Navy Yard as being on the boat.
“The reason they were deployed on the Vixen is something I really didn’t know the depth of until I did this particular lecture,” she said. “Woodrow Wilson is regarded as the most segregationist president of the World War I era. He enforced policies via the Secretary of the Navy, Josephus Daniels, to keep Blacks out of the Navy and had a strategy to segregate the armed forces, so there was a systemic racist practice. Because of the Spanish-American War, they were colonizing the Philippines and concluded the Filipinos could easily replace the Negroes.”
To facilitate that agenda, the U.S. Navy would train about 2,000 Filipino sailors to serve as mess men and stewards. Among those in the initial group of 200 from Cavite City were Holmes-Miller’s grandfather and his friends who were then deployed on the Vixen.
Two 17-year-old best friends on St. Thomas, Amelia Collins and Beaulah Creed, ended up marrying two of these Filipino men and raising families. In a 1918 newsletter announcing Pastor Folensbee as the new pastor at the Dutch Reformed Church (now the St. Thomas Reformed Church), it is mentioned that his first duty as the new pastor was to marry Sinforosa Sabino and Amelia Collins. Creed married Jose Philemon Duran.
Holmes-Miller was able to identify three families that originated from those eight Filipino crewmen.
“Since my research and my writing, members of three of the families that are derivative works of the Filipinos have found each other and we all share the same story,” she said.
“Myself, Rico Corneiro and Tesla Donastorg-Plaskett, we are all family from these Filipinos. The Sabino family, the Duran family and the Rabia family, those I know are current on the island.”
Since the publication of her book, Holmes-Miller has found most members of her extended family, who are spread throughout the U.S. and in Cavite, and uses social media to connect.
For all these years, she said, there was no story, no symmetry, nothing to “connect the dots.” Living in Stanford, Conn., she has visited St. Thomas frequently and has made extensive use of the Caribbean Genealogy Library to go through census records, church records and other documents. However, it wasn’t until she met her first Sabino cousin, who travelled to the U.S. for a visit, that she has been able to confirm that her grandfather actually did come from the same family.
“The epilogue of my book is that I found my family. That’s part of the richness of my story, this Transfer Day drama of not knowing where my Filipino family ever was,” she said.
“My leave behind about all of this is that the Filipino community can earnestly recognize Transfer Day as the point of entry for celebration of their community because there’s never been a recognition. I’ve connected with Transfer Day in a way I never expected. I mark Transfer Day as the beginning of our family, our heritage.”