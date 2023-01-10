ST. THOMAS — When Charlotte Amalie’s historic district was built, it was designed more or less like a grid. Many of the streets specified on paper by town planners in Denmark were for hillsides too steep for horse carts, so island tradesmen built them as flights of pedestrian steps instead and a total of 47 step streets originally crisscrossed Charlotte Amalie.
Now mostly in disrepair, Anna Monica Villa is heading an initiative to bring these step streets back to their former glory.
The St. Thomas Historical Trust started an initiative to revitalize the Bred Gade Step Street, but it was never completed because of interruptions by 2017’s hurricanes Irma and Maria, and it has further deteriorated since. Villa is heading the effort to pick up where that project left off.
“It’s an initiative that is not new, but I’m the initiative taker right now. I’m just one of many that has had the same thought that we really should do something to take care of this beautiful old town that we live in,” Villa said. “Step streets are actually part of the design of the town, so this town was actually made for walking. You really can’t look anywhere in the district without a step street nearby.”
Villa, who is a destination manager for a Danish travel agency, leads historic step street tours and lives at the top of Bred Gade, meaning wide way or broad way, located off Nye Gade in downtown Charlotte Amalie. She walks the step street daily, as do many who live in the historic district.
Bred Gade has not been maintained and many of the houses along the steps are now derelict. Family properties in probate are left to rot.
“This used to be an amazing neighborhood. People actually moved here because it was so beautiful. I asked (architect) Robert DeJongh and he explained that housing and urban development, with the best intentions, relocated the people to the Tutu area, which at that time was ‘country,’ where there was lots of room to build housing, so people could have a little house and a little piece of land, but the infrastructure didn’t necessarily move with them immediately,” she said. “That is now a community, but it came at a huge cost because the town was kind of devoid of the people who lived there and a vacuum was created. And then there was the problem of probate, which we have in the community and it’s a huge problem.”
Villa reached out to V.I. Department of Public Works, and on Friday, they joined a group of volunteers on Bred Gade to make headway on the project. Additional cleanups will be planned.
“I have a vision for this town, revitalizing it, with people walking up and down these steps, and making plans to come to have an active vacation walking on our step streets,” said Villa. “It’s really like a treasure that’s hidden in the town.”