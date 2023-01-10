Anna Monica Villa

ST. THOMAS — When Charlotte Amalie’s historic district was built, it was designed more or less like a grid. Many of the streets specified on paper by town planners in Denmark were for hillsides too steep for horse carts, so island tradesmen built them as flights of pedestrian steps instead and a total of 47 step streets originally crisscrossed Charlotte Amalie.

Now mostly in disrepair, Anna Monica Villa is heading an initiative to bring these step streets back to their former glory.