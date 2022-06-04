ST. THOMAS — The 13 graduates of All Saints Cathedral School’s Class of 2022 were proud and ready to tackle the future Friday night.
They were inspired by words of hope, encouragement — and even a plea to make their way back home — during the graduation ceremony held at the Cathedral Church of All Saints.
Attorney Tina Comissiong, chief executive officer at Schneider Hospital and a member of the All Saints Class of 2000, was the keynote speaker. Her two children are currently enrolled at the school and her father graduated from the school in 1970. She urged the graduates to think about returning to the Virgin Islands when it’s time to embark on their careers.
“You have to continue to work hard and keep focused on your goals and always remember your way home. We need talented Virgin Islanders to come back and work in our community and to take care of our community,” she said. “Many of my classmates are back home and many other alumni from other classes have come back to live here and they’re thriving in their careers. They are doing good work and they are giving back.”
Both the valedictorian and the salutatorian said they intend to someday return to the Virgin Islands, but not before they see a little of the world first.
Valedictorian Annadelle Brown plans to attend the University of the Virgin Islands to study nursing. Her goal is to become a registered nurse.
“I wanted to go into nursing because with my family, I wanted at least one medical professional in the family, just in case, because my parents are older. I’m really interested in learning about the human body and caring for it,” she said before the ceremony. “I’m going to stay on St. Thomas. I want to become a registered traveling nurse first and then in later years, become an anesthesia nurse.”
Although she was offered a $68,000 scholarship to Nova Southwestern University in Florida, salutatorian Laila Daas decided instead to attend Boston University to study hotel management. All of her brothers went to school in Florida and she wanted something different. Her parents told her to do what makes her happy, she said.
“I just feel like it’s a broad industry and you can go so many different ways with it and I feel like I’m a creative person, so I can definitely see myself in that industry and giving my input,” Daas said. “I want to work in the states for a while to get a feel for it and eventually come back.”
The Class of 2022 spent half of their junior year learning in virtual classrooms before coming back to in-person classes because of the pandemic. Going back to school in person was as much of an adjustment for some as learning online.
“I was definitely very much overwhelmed coming back, because it was an experience I forgot, but after a time, I started getting used to it again and got back into the groove of things,” Brown said. “I’d say, overall, I wasn’t that much affected, so I’m very grateful for that. But it felt so claustrophobic, like being put in a box, and it felt so nice to get out of that and be free.”
For Daas, staying motivated while learning at home was a big challenge.
“I was definitely going through so much that I just stopped caring at one point and my grades went down quite a bit,” she said. “I was able to turn it around and now here I am. I have four brothers and one sister, so there was so much going on at our house, so many distractions, but the teachers were definitely helping me and got on top of me to do what I had to do.”
Despite the challenges, the graduates got through it all and look forward to a world where anything is possible.
“You are the future,” Class President Hayley Rogers told the graduates in her speech. “You possess greatness and you can change the world. I hope that your dreams take you further than you imagined and that your life is filled with opportunities, which can take you anywhere you desire.”