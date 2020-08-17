Thursday’s mandate by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. banning students from school campuses did not have an immediate impact on public schools, but it did on several of the territory’s private schools that either already had students back in classrooms, or were just days away from opening their doors for a new school year.
Although several private schools are taking their cue from the Education Department’s Sept. 8 start date for public schools, others have elected to start early, anticipating delays as students and faculty adjust to the new protocols put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
All of the schools contacted by The Daily News said they will be taking precautions as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control to keep students and staff safe, including social distancing, mask requirements and regularly disinfecting, but many also took extra steps to tailor those requirements to their individual needs — trying to stay flexible and offering alternatives to provide continuous education despite the pandemic.
V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy students were set to start the fall semester on campus Tuesday. However, with the territory’s positivity rate for COVID-19 tests at 15 percent, the school called off its in-person opening shortly before the governor’s mandate was issued.
“It is anticipated that cases will remain on the upswing over the coming weeks, thus [the Health Department] strongly advised that distance learning instruction would be preferable to on campus instruction, and requested that VIMSIA do its part to mitigate COVID-19 transmission in the USVI,” the school said in a statement.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and we will reopen on-campus operations as soon as it is safe to do so,” Head of School Michael Bornn said in a statement. “I know parents and students were excited to get back on campus, but it is clearly not safe to gather in groups given the current COVID-19 data in St. Thomas, much less to gather in large numbers at an institution of knowledge.”
When allowed to conduct in-person classes, the school will stagger start dates to help students transition to the new procedures on campus. As with many schools, Montessori will require daily thermal screening of all staff and students. New hand washing stations have been installed, and water bottle filling stations have replaced water fountains. The school has also added nine new outdoor learning areas and five new enclosed classrooms have been added to facilitate socially distanced classes.
“We’re responding the best we can,” Bornn said. “We have put together a whole package of protocols that go hand-in-hand to manage the risk for staff and students. Safety is job number one. Education comes second.”
Although on-campus learning is the priority at Montessori, when school campuses are allowed to reopen, distance learning and hybrid options will also remain available.
“COVID is not going away anytime soon, so we’ve got to learn how to live with it and still educate our students,” Bornn said. “If you think about it, with the hurricanes, we’ve not had a normal classroom in four years. It will have such a detrimental impact on students and society for years to come. We have to rectify that and be adaptable.”
Antilles School on St. Thomas opened a week ago on Aug. 10, one of the first schools in the territory to do so, and now must close its doors once again. The school has a remote option already operating, and will add in-person and hybrid options when appropriate.
Each classroom is measured and taped out to place students in a 36 square-foot zone of physical distancing. Students in fifth grade and younger will have individualized safe space pods with friendly, welcoming physical barriers with plexiglass that still encourage socializing and interactions with each other. Eight additional handwashing sinks will be installed and hand sanitizing stations will be placed at every classroom entry and exit.
“We’re committed keeping the Antilles family safe, following CDC guidelines, taking guidance from the Department of Health and keeping an open flow of information going,” said Director of Communications and Marketing Ananta Pancham. “The Department of Education has been holding weekly collaborative meetings with all schools. It’s a very helpful forum, knowing what other schools are doing, and it’s great to see how much collaboration we have with schools locally and nationally. We’ve been in it together and we thank them for making that resource available.”
Gifft Hill School on St. John will start the semester Sept. 8. With two campuses, the school will adapt their approaches when campuses are allowed to open. The lower campus for students grades five and under will rotate resources. Classes will stay with one teacher for the day and facilities such as the playground and the screened porch will be used on a rotating basis to limit interaction between classes. The upper campus will institute a homeroom, where they will be issued a Chromebook to be used throughout the day. There will be fewer classes and no large assemblies to keep touching points to a minimum.
“Our unique mission is experience learning, so it’s really important to be there in person, but we are prepared to initiate a hybrid or online platform as mandated,” said Head of Schools Ken Mills. “We’re feeling pretty good about it right now. We’re trying to be very thoughtful about keeping our students and staff safe.”