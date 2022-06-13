ST. THOMAS — With an attitude of gratitude, Antilles School graduated 24 students at the school’s Mark C. Marin Center on Saturday.
For the first time since 2019, the school was able to host a graduation with loosened pandemic protocols, making the “new normal” seem more like the old normal.
“There’s very much to be thankful for, including the opportunity to stand here in this room with so many people gathered to honor this class,” said Head of School Shannon Harris in her speech. “The last two years, 2020 and 2021, I was in the parking lot wondering if graduation would ever look like graduation to me again, and I have to tell you, you are all a beautiful sight to behold.”
In her speech, valedictorian Kashish Chainani recalled the support the graduates gave one another as a class and as a family, through two hurricanes and a pandemic as well as moments of social and political injustice. She has been attending Antilles School since preschool — 16 years.
“We are ready to be the change that we’ve been fighting for. We can use our voices, actions and influence to raise others and share our unique experiences,” she said in her speech before pausing for a selfie with her classmates.
Chainani will study neuroscience at the University of Southern California. She is then planning to go to law school.
“I find it very fascinating how mental illnesses and their diversities can affect the legal system, and a bio major can be useful,” she said before the ceremony.
Salutatorian Lucas Rodriguez will continue his education at Johns Hopkins University, studying environmental engineering. He is also an Antilles School “lifer.”
“I want to learn about sustainable energy and sciences to offset the carbon footprint we’re putting on this earth,” he said before the ceremony. “I’m just hoping to help make a difference environmentally. I thought that would be a really good field to get into, and I suspect it’s going to be bigger in the future.”
In his speech, Rodriguez focused on the potential each of his classmates has to do great things. He imagined their bright futures as Olympic athletes, Grammy Award winners, Pulitzer Prize winners, NASA engineers and more.
“Whether or not they match with my predictions, I already know they will be good, kind, compassionate people. With the greatness I have seen in every one of us, we have already succeeded,” he said.
Keynote speaker Brianna Adams Seaton was a member of the Antilles School Class of 2012. She is currently serving as a law clerk for U.S. District Court Judge Ivan Davis for the Eastern District of Virginia and is licensed to practice law in Washington, D.C. This fall, she will join the global law firm Goodwin Proctor as a litigation associate.
Adams Seaton used the trees in the school‘s courtyard as an analogy for the resilience the class has shown and will continue to need in the future. The roots, she said, ground the tree and give it nourishment. In the face of adversity, dig deep and rely on your loved ones so you feel safe, grounded and nourished. The trunk holds the shape of the tree and is “the bridge that connects the foundation to where you hope to be,” core values that inspire you the most. At the crown of the tree are the branches where the leaves grow, representing relationships, friendships, jobs, opportunities and various life experiences.
“Abundant leaves are the byproduct of healthy roots and a sound trunk. Some leaves fall away, but there will always be room for more to grow. If you are too focused on the leaves blowing away, you’ll miss the ones springing up,” she said. “I want each of you to remain resilient as life’s challenges come your way by nurturing your closest relationships, adhering to your values and always remaining hopeful for new opportunities.”