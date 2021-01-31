Artists are hard at work at Crown Bay Center and the Alvin McBean Ball Park on St. Thomas to bring smiles to locals and tourists alike.
The bright and joyful murals depicting island culture are thanks to an AARP Community Challenge Grant awarded to the V.I. Council on the Arts.
The grant program is part of the nationwide AARP Livable Communities initiative that helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages. In 2020, the program distributed more than $2.4 million among 184 grant winners. VICA was awarded $15,000 for the murals.
The murals are a continuation of V.I. Council on the Arts’ beautification project at Yacht Haven Grande. The council used that project to apply for the AARP grant and are now able to initiate two murals at Crown Bay as well as one at the Alvin McBean Ball Park in Tutu.
“AARP is not only concerned about building safe, healthy, vibrant communities, but also creating beautiful outdoor spaces for people to enjoy,” said Troy de Chabert-Schuster, state director of AARP in The Virgin Islands. “We’re very pleased with this mural project to beautify our community, and we’re especially very happy that older people were involved in designing and painting the murals.”
The Alvin McBean Ball Park mural, being painted by Susan Edwards, will feature a sports theme honoring two community members who worked with children at the park, including McBean, who the park is named after. Edwards was a teacher at Charlotte Amalie High School and is now a part-time instructor at the University of the Virgin Islands.
“That’s usually a really active ballpark,” said council executive director Tasida Kelch. “So I thought it would be a really good thing once the kids start coming back after COVID, having a piece of art right there would be a really good gift for them, right in the heart of a community area.”
For the Crown Bay project, Kelch approached another familiar face to lead the project, Caryl Johnson, who taught batik for the University of the Virgin Islands Center for Excellence in Leadership and Learning. Looking for artists who were seniors, she recruited Sharie Smyth, a retired school teacher; Kathy Butler from Water Island and Mary Davis, who used to teach graphics and art before she retired. All three were former batik students in Johnson’s class.
“I called these ladies because I knew we could work well with each other and what their abilities were,” Johnson said. “We’ve had a great time since we started in November. That first big wall took us two months. If they get more money and want us to, we’d love to do more.”
The four artists worked together to create a long mural on one side of the Crown Bay building, depicting aspects of island life and culture.
“The first project was this big wall, and we all have different styles, so we had to coordinate all of this to make it fit,” said Smyth. “Kathy is very detailed oriented, and I’m big and bold. I just can’t do anything small. I think it’s from teaching kindergarten for so many years and doing big lines with them. Everything was big.”
The second mural is broken up into four sections at the Crown Bay entrance. Smyth is working on a Carnival pelican mural, while Butler is creating an underwater scene. Johnson is portraying steel pan players and Davis is painting a colorful scene of Carnival clowns.
“When they said they wanted me to do it, I was sitting at home not seeing anybody because of COVID,” said Davis. “We’re far apart and outdoors and wearing masks. We can do happy things. It’s pleasant and it’s joyful.”