vi230708_bovoni_01.jpg

V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel combat a fire that emerged in the scrap metal area near the Bovoni Landfill on St. Thomas on Friday afternoon.

Still raging

 Daily News Photo by KIT MACAVOY

A fire erupted in the scrap metal receiving area next to the Bovoni Landfill on Friday, sending a pillar of thick, black smoke into the air and blanketing parts of the island with an acrid smell.

V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel worked to contain the blaze throughout the afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., VIFEMS Director Daryl George requested all off-duty firefighters to report in.