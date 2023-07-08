A fire erupted in the scrap metal receiving area next to the Bovoni Landfill on Friday, sending a pillar of thick, black smoke into the air and blanketing parts of the island with an acrid smell.
V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel worked to contain the blaze throughout the afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., VIFEMS Director Daryl George requested all off-duty firefighters to report in.
George said the fire was still “raging” shortly after 7:30 p.m. and an enormous amount of scrap metal and old cars had burned.
“We get it contained,” he said, and then the fire jumps to another area. George added that the maneuvering equipment in the area has been challenging.
The nearest fire hydrant sits hundreds of yards away from where the fire broke out, further complicating containment efforts.
“We’re doing a relay right now, from the highway to the fire,” George said. No injuries had been reported by Friday evening.
Due to the fire’s location, VIFEMS issued a community alert on Friday warning of potentially hazardous smoke and airborne particles which may be released into the air in the areas around Bovoni.
Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, especially if they have respiratory issues, as well as keep windows and doors closed to keep out pollutants. Residents have also been urged to avoid physical exertion which might cause them to inhale air pollutants and to use protection like N95 or P100 respirator masks.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion reiterated on Friday afternoon that anyone with air conditioning should keep their doors closed. Residents who have health conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, respiratory issues or allergies brought on by smoke should take their prescribed medication and seek emergency medical attention if symptoms progress, she said.
Waste Management Authority spokesperson Lorna Minkoff stressed that the fire occurred in a scrap metal area and not in the landfill itself, though the landfill was closed until further notice following Friday’s events.
The Bovoni fire is one of several to rage across St. Thomas this week. Early Thursday morning, two firefighters were injured while containing a Vester Gade structure fire. Both were taken to Schneider Hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries. One, Melanesia Hendrickson, was discharged that day.
In a press release, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said he visited the other firefighter, Jerrell Brown, in the hospital on Friday.
“As I spoke with him, saying ‘thank you’ hardly seemed to be enough,” Bryan said in a statement, thanking Firefighters Brown and Hendrickson for their service to the territory.
“God bless these heroes,” Bryan said, “and may their health be fully restored in short order.”