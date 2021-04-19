ST. THOMAS — The kids from the Boys and Girls Club St. Thomas/St. John are happy to be in school on a Saturday morning. The classroom is the beach at the St. Thomas Yacht Club and recess is an exciting trip out on the water on a Hobie Cat to learn the basics of sailing.
The Boys and Girls Club has teamed up with the St. Thomas Yacht Club to provide a free 12-week course on sailing and water safety taught by the coaches from the club’s youth sailing program. The goal is to make Virgin Islands youth feel at ease in the water and hopefully inspire some of them to consider a career in the marine industry.
The program was initiated by yacht club members Stephen Evans-Freke and Barbara Birt, working with Junior Sailing Program Director Emily Zimmerman and Jacqueline Brown, Regional Director of the Boys and Girls Club St. Thomas/St. John.
The nine participants arrive by safari and spend the morning learning basics such as knots, how wind works with the sails and identifying parts of the boat with coaches Christian Rosenberg, Julien Lowenstein and Greg DeGraff. After lunch, the coaches take them out on the water in Hobie Cat dinghies to put their newfound knowledge into action.
The program, which started two months ago, will run through the end of May. According to Evans-Freke, and they hope to continue with the program through the summer. Parents are encouraged to join their children for the lessons.
Michael Jones has faithfully been attending the sessions with his two children, Maykaiya and Maykaijah.
“It’s such a privilege to be out here and learning this new trade of sailing the seas and learning the dynamics of the ocean and the trade winds of our islands, knowing the different points of sails,” he said, “There is so much to learn and grasp on this adventure that we are on right now, and just to actually go out there and do it physically it’s such a joy. It’s such a great calm feeling and we’re learning safety and possibly something they might want to pursue as a career. It’s awesome and I’m just thankful to be a part of this.”
The sailing program is by no means the only way the Boys and Girls Club is helping Virgin Islands youth. Funded through individual contributions, large corporations, the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, and Boys and Girls Club of America, the biggest impact the organization has had is in helping students learn during this time of virtual learning with internet access, supervision, tutoring and computer lessons.
At their facility in Oswald Harris Court housing community, the Boys and Girls Club St. Thomas/St. John can only serve 18 students in person in accordance with pandemic restrictions, but are serving 31 additional students virtually. They also serve hot meals to children in the community once a day.
With some parents at work, many of the children in the area have no one at home during the time they would have been in school, according to Brown, who has been with the organization for 18 years. As she assists them at the facility, she has observed that many of them don’t know how to use the devices they have been assigned to participate in the online classes and complete assignments. Others have no internet access at home.
“Without the guidance or supervision, being there to help them, they are barely making it, but organizations like Boys and Girls Club St. Thomas/St. John, we fill in that gap. We extend just a little bit more for the children we can serve in-house, and then from 3 to 4 p.m., we have students come in that have issues or problems at home that need catching up,” she said..
Besides assistance with classwork, the Boys and Girls Club also brings in speakers and holds workshops on topics such as conflict resolution and good touch-bad touch. And for older students, the club helps with matters such as job preparedness and money management.
A forum for young Black men was held recently with members of the Phi Beta Sigma who came and talked about their life experiences, several of whom were raised in the Oswald Harris Court housing community themselves.
They were able to interact and ask questions, have conversations about conflict resolution and the importance of getting a meaningful education so they can progress and be beneficial and lift up themselves and their community,” Brown said. “Mentoring is so important.”
Another upcoming project is a free marine science vocational program during after-school hours for St. John residents with children ages 8 to 18. From May 8 through 14, participants will learn about coral reefs and coral reef studies. Brown anticipates 15 to 20 participants.
To register, call Brown at 340-725-6540 or 340-244-7780.