Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. shed light on his administration’s plan to address the territory’s abandoned and derelict buildings during a Government House briefing Wednesday.
“Now, while our emphasis is on the towns, we have certainly seen the seeping of this blight further and further out into the community,” he said, particularly since the 2017 hurricanes.
Bryan said his administration is proposing legislation to provide a mechanism for transforming and rehabilitating the properties, address substandard or deteriorating properties which present a public nuisance or safety hazard, and allow for the appointment of a conservator to oversee the effort.
The most important part, Bryan said, is knowing how residents feel about the plan and reassuring them that “this is not some plan to take property away from Virgin Islanders and local families, but it is one to preserve properties for Virgin Islanders, and to revitalize our towns and our communities.”
Bryan pointed to a number of areas throughout the territory in need of rehabilitation, including Savan, Garden Street, downtown Charlotte Amalie, Frederiksted and Christiansted.
“And in a time when we have a housing crisis and rent going through the roof, every other home in these communities are empty, without people living in them, which was once a vibrant community,” he said. “So this is why I will be hosting a series of town halls to get your input on this piece of legislation.”
The first purpose of the legislation, Bryan said, will be to determine which properties are abandoned by considering if the homeowner is in possession of the property, if it’s in probate, if there’s a pending insurance claim or if the property is in use in any way.
The second part will be to provide an “expedient, fair and equitable process” to appoint a conservator to represent the owner. That person will be empowered to take possession of the property and make the necessary changes.
“All of which will be overseen by a judge in the Judicial Branch,” Bryan said.
Bryan stressed that while the conservator would take control of the property in this situation, the title and ownership would remain with the family, individual or organization who originally owned the legal right to the property.
During the briefing, the governor also urged qualified childcare providers to apply for grants offered through the Human Services Department, which has $21 million of funding to disseminate among 66 providers in the territory.
Earlier in the briefing, Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol alerted Virgin Islanders to upcoming town halls on the territory’s “Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan.” Those meetings will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on July 18 in the Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium on St. Thomas, on July 19 in the Julius Sprauve cafeteria on St. John, and on July 20 in the University of the Virgin Islands Great Hall on St. Croix.
Commissioner Oriol also advised boaters to exercise caution, citing a number of collisions with sea turtles in recent weeks.