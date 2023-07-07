Abandoned building

An abandoned building on the south side of Red Hook Road, west of Independent Boat Yard and opposite Gold Hill Road on St. Thomas, July 2017. The Bryan administration plans to propose legislation that will address the territory’s abandoned and derelict buildings.

 Daily News file photo

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. shed light on his administration’s plan to address the territory’s abandoned and derelict buildings during a Government House briefing Wednesday.

“Now, while our emphasis is on the towns, we have certainly seen the seeping of this blight further and further out into the community,” he said, particularly since the 2017 hurricanes.