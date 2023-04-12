Gov. Nominees

Returned from his trips to New York, Taiwan and Miami, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. updated the public on the state of his motion before the Legislature requesting the authorization of a $150 million line of credit, part of which will go toward paying the Water and Power Authority’s debt to diesel provider VITOL.

“If we don’t get VITOL paid, we will be going to rolling blackouts,” he said. “I don’t say that as a threat, it’s a reality.”