Returned from his trips to New York, Taiwan and Miami, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. updated the public on the state of his motion before the Legislature requesting the authorization of a $150 million line of credit, part of which will go toward paying the Water and Power Authority’s debt to diesel provider VITOL.
“If we don’t get VITOL paid, we will be going to rolling blackouts,” he said. “I don’t say that as a threat, it’s a reality.”
The governor said that the line of credit is necessary despite federal recovery funds because FEMA is less of a funding program than it is a reimbursement program, and cash flow is needed to kickstart a number of recovery programs.
The Water and Power Authority’s agreement to pay an initial $45 million toward extricating itself from the fuel provider by April 14, which V.I. Public Finance Authority General Counsel Kye Walker called a “drop-dead deadline” during an April 5 special session of the Legislature, could be in jeopardy after the Legislature delayed a decision on the request last week.
“The deal definitely is imperiled,” Bryan said on Tuesday.
Bryan also announced his administration’s nomination of Ariel Smith for Attorney General of the Virgin Islands and Louis Petersen as Agriculture commissioner.
Tuesday’s announcement confirmed weeks of rumors that Positive Nelson is leaving the position of Agriculture commissioner, and transitioning into a new role overseeing the territory’s cannabis policy.
Nelson, a former senator who has long championed legal cannabis, declined to confirm or comment on the rumors. But he hinted during a Facebook Live stream in March that, “there are moves about with me as it relates to my work, my place of employment. I just want you to know that I work for the most high and I’m a servant of God.”
The executive branch failed to implement a 2019 medical cannabis law during the course of Bryan’s first four-year term. In December, the 34th Legislature passed a new law legalizing medical and sacramental cannabis use, as well as recreational use of cannabis by adults age 21 and over.
Bryan signed that law in January, but most of its provisions won’t go into effect until rules and regulations are passed by the Cannabis Advisory Board. A timeline for passage of those rules has not yet been announced.
The Agriculture Commissioner is also required to serve as a member of the Cannabis Advisory Board, which hasn’t met since Sept. 7.
The board was scheduled to meet in February, but abruptly postponed at the last minute without explanation, and has not yet announced a new meeting date.
During the briefing, Gov. Bryan also announced that the UberSoca Cruise will dock on St. Thomas on Thursday. The Tourism Department has planned a Jouver’t from 2 to 5 p.m. to inspire future visits, and added that the “largest festival at sea” will make its way to St. Croix next year.
The Jouver’t route will proceed from the WICO dock to the Carnival Village at the Fort Christian parking lot. Street access will be impacted.
According to police, the roadway beginning at Mandela Circle to the Lucinda Millin Home intersection will be closed to eastbound traffic and Veterans Drive to the Legislature will be closed to all vehicular traffic in both directions.
Traffic traveling westward from Mandela Circle will be able to continue traveling westward and onto De Beltjen Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the route of the Jouver’t by utilizing alternative routes such as Alton Adams Drive and Valdemar Hill Sr. Drive (Skyline).