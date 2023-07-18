Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced his nomination of Kevin McCurdy to the role of Finance commissioner during a weekly Government House briefing on Monday.
McCurdy, a Virgin Islander, is returning to the territory after living in Chicago, where he worked as Adler University’s assistant vice president of Finance and Planning.
McCurdy earlier worked as the associate director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Virgin Islands and held several other positions in OMB throughout his career.
During his introduction of the nominee, Bryan said McCurdy had always impressed him.
“He’s the one guy that could answer all my questions and would challenge me on theories of economics and the rest,” Bryan said.
Bryan and Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion spent much of the briefing discussing mental health and suicide, three of which have occurred in the territory during the last three months.
“I don’t know how you feel, but it makes me feel sad,” Encarnacion said, adding that she has wondered if she’s done enough to address the issue in her role as Health commissioner and asking Virgin Islanders to tell the Health Department what it should be doing differently.
“But what I need to tell you is that we care,” she said to those in need of help. “The people around you care, and we really want you to know that committing suicide — especially at a younger age — is an act that you can’t take back. It’s an act that not only you, but others that are around you, are going to feel if it happens.”
Encarnacion encouraged residents to talk to their friends and family about mental health and provided phone numbers available for people to call, including the 9-8-8 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Locally, people can call 340-712-0096 on St. Croix, 340-774-7700 on St. Thomas and 340-776-6400 on St. John.
Bryan reiterated his administration’s concern over mental health in the territory and asked Virgin Islanders to act positively toward one another.
“I want you to be kind to people,” he said, “because, as the Commissioner said, it’s one thing that we can’t, we cannot take back, is once somebody’s taken their own life. So be kind.”