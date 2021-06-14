Three health care centers recognized for quality service
Three locations of Frederiksted Health Care, Inc. have now been designated as Patient Centered Medical Homes by the National Committee on Quality Assurance.
Ingeborg Nesbitt, Mid Island, and North Shore locations received this designation in early June by demonstrating compliance with core principles of primary care, including team-based care, management of patients, patient centered access and continuity, care management and support, care coordination and quality improvement.
Small business webinar
The University of the Virgin Islands School of Business, in conjunction with the Virgin Islands Small Business Development Center, is continuing its webinar series focusing on strategies that provide help for USVI Small Businesses.
The third webinar in the overall series, titled “Small Business Conversations from the Frontline: Business Proces/Improving Your Cash Flow,” will take place from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. This webinar will showcase small businesses that have constantly used business processes to improve operations and achieve steady cash flow. Register for the webinar at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUldO-rqDgqHd3gsmILxhMQLS4JyXnPgxJi.
Agricultural webinar
The University of the Virgin Islands School of Agriculture’s Cooperative Extension Service invites farmers, mentor farmers, agricultural outreach professionals and others to the “Use of Farm Inputs in Sustainable Agriculture Practices” lecture and webinar June 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. online via Zoom.
Louis E. Petersen, Jr., Agriculture and Natural Resources assistant director STT-STJ and USVI Southern SARE outreach coordinator, Vanessa Forbes, USVI Southern SARE assistant outreach coordinator, and Amy J. Dreves, Integrated Pest Management and Pesticide Safety Education, will conduct the webinar. To register, call Petersen at 340-693-1083 or Forbes at 340-692-4092.
Women’s happy hour
Women Striving for Success will host a virtual happy hour Thursday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This month’s topic is “Every Winner Needs a Coach or Mentor,” featuring Jennifer Nugent Hill. Register in advance for this meeting at https://www.womenstrivingforsuccess.org/.