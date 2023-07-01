U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced that a 22-year-old Bitish Virgin Islands resident was sentenced in connection with trying to gain entry into the United States.
According to a news release, Buney Chinnery of Tortola, was sentenced to eight months incarceration for disobeying acommand and “giving a false statement” when he was found with six other individuals attempting to get into the U.S. through St. John.
The statement noted that evidence presented at trial showed that around 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2022, Customs and Border Protection and Marine agents were conducting border security patrol between the U.S. and BVI and that when agents approached Coral Bay, St. John “they observed Chinnery’s vessel operating without navigation lights.”
“Despite continued warnings and attempts to stop the vessel, Chinnery refused to stop and accelerated his vessel while operating it in an evasive manner,” the release stated. “Agents eventually disabled the vessel and later discovered Chinnery and six other individuals attempting to gain illegal entry into the U.S.”
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha L. Baker.