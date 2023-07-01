U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced that a 22-year-old Bitish Virgin Islands resident was sentenced in connection with trying to gain entry into the United States.

According to a news release, Buney Chinnery of Tortola, was sentenced to eight months incarceration for disobeying acommand and “giving a false statement” when he was found with six other individuals attempting to get into the U.S. through St. John.