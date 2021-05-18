Despite the challenges of completing practical courses in a largely virtual format, the St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center presented 146 occupational certificates to graduates in a certification ceremony Monday in the school’s courtyard.
“It was indeed a trial to accomplish these CTECH courses virtually, when you actually needed the practicum to get certified, but you kept the faith and you were able to complete your hands-on courses during this very challenging pandemic,” acting Principal Cheryl Jeremiah-Ambrose told the 2021 Certification Class in a message.
The school offers courses to both high school and post-secondary students in a wide range of career courses like agriculture technology, cosmetology and business management.
Keynote speaker Dr. Regina Flippin also earned a certificate in esthetics during the ceremony. Flippin is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. She is owner of Urban Foot Care Center with locations in Milwaukee, Wis., St. Croix and St. Thomas.
Kyana de Chabert, the top honor student for secondary schools, earned a certificate in cosmetology. She graduates from St. Croix Educational Complex High School on Wednesday and plans to obtain her cosmetology license and work in the industry in Florida. She eventually hopes to become a lawyer and work in cosmetology on the side. The hybrid learning system forced her and her teachers to adjust, learning basic skills on a mannequin until returning to the classroom in March and using live models by April.
“It didn’t ruin it completely, but it did take away many opportunities,” she said before the ceremony. “It was a challenge to stay motivated.”
Cristiana Wiltshire, who earned her certificate in food management, was the second top honor student for secondary schools.
Post-secondary top honors for adults went to Jocelyn Cazaubon, who got her certificate in child care. Her mother owned the Clifton Hill Group and Family Day Care Home on St. Croix for 40 years. Now that she has retired, Cazaubon has taken over management of the business. She returned to school for the certificate to increase her knowledge in child care and help her grow the business.
COVID-19 was not only a challenge to her studies, it was a challenge for her business as well, which had to close down for seven months. To reopen, a number of new health protocols had to be established at the home.
“It did affect studies, too, because it’s very time consuming, being that I had to set up earlier,” she said. “I’m in my home, so I had to set up outside. It’s a little bit tiring, but I was persistent, knowing this is what I wanted, and so it was hard but easy at the same time, once you know what to do. I encourage others to do this because we put children first. The children need us. You have to be dedicated. It has to be your passion because we need that for our kids today.”
Adriana Bolling, who received a certificate in cosmetology, received the second post-secondary top honors for adults.
