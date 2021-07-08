BY LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
The Caribbean Community Theatre on St. Croix will close its 36th season with the play “The Piano Lesson” by American playwright August Wilson.
The 1987 play was inspired by a Romare Bearden painting named “The Piano Lesson,” and features a strong female character to confront African-American history. Set in Pittsburgh, Pa., in 1936 during the aftermath of the Great Depression, “The Piano Lesson” follows the lives of the Charles family centering around an heirloom family piano that was once traded by the family’s white master for two of the family’s ancestors.
The play focuses on the arguments between a brother and a sister who have different ideas on what to do with the piano, hand carved by an ancestor depicting the likeness of members of the Charles family tree. The brother, Boy Willie, is a sharecropper who wants to sell the piano to buy the land where his ancestors toiled as slaves. The sister, Berniece, remains emphatic about keeping the piano in the family.
Lionel Downer directs the cast of Marley Cassius, Lionel Downer, Walt Frazier III, Dr. Trisha Harris, Allem Harry, Jonelle-Alexis Jackson, John L. Moorhead, and Kelvin Vidale.
According to Downer, Wilson has been called one of America’s greatest playwrights. His 10-play American Century Cycle chronicles the Black experience in America in each decade of the last century. This is the second play that CCT has staged within the cycle, the first being “Fences,” which they performed in 2010.
“One of the reasons why this play appeals to me, is how Mr. Wilson presents the question of ‘legacy versus opportunity’ to the audience,” said Downer. “The point of contention in this play stems from whether the family should sell off a prized possession, this beautiful piano, in order purchase 100 acres of farmland from the family’s former enslavers. What are you willing to give up/trade, in exchange for the opportunity for advancement, a chance to perhaps build generational wealth? Are you willing to sell away this embodiment of the family’s legacy? In my opinion, Mr. Wilson really leaves this question for the audience to debate and decide.”
“I also enjoy the dialogue,” he said. “When I hear the characters, or read the dialogue, I say ‘I know someone like him or her, that’s so and so from the neighborhood, or my relative.’ While it is a drama, there are funny moments all throughout this play.”
Tickets are $20 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students and CCT members, and may be purchased (for cash only) at the CCT box office prior to each show, which opens 45 minutes before curtain. This play is not recommended for children under the age of 13. All performances are held at the Caribbean Community Theatre at No. 18 Estate Orange Grove on St. Croix.
Masks are required for entry. As permitted by the posted guidelines, seating capacity has been reduced.
Email eileencct@gmail.com, call 340-778-1983 or 340-718-4229 or visit www.cct.vi for more information.