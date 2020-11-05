The Caribbean Community Theatre presents the first show of its 36th season, “The Outsider.” The political comedy by Paul Slade Smith is directed by Diana Prince, and includes the cast of Michael Baker, Denise Blanchette, Jacob Hebert, Wendy Keeler, Paul Knipler, Tyler Peworchik and Kelly Pugh.
In the show, Ned Newley doesn’t want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive chief of staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office, unless the public is looking for… the worst candidate to ever run for office. This timely comedy skewers politics and celebrates democracy.
According to Bob Goepfert of The Saratogian, “the beauty of… Smith’s comedy is that it is never mean-spirited. Though the idea of an intellectually incompetent man being elected to public office does bring to mind specific individuals, this is a play about the gullibility of the public to seek simple solutions to complex problems.”
There are seven chances to catch a performance of “The Outsider” over three weekends. Show dates are today and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 14 and 20 and 21, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., with one Sunday matinee on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults (cash only), $18 for seniors, $15 for college students with I.D. and $10 for students under the age of 18, with discounts for CCT members. This play is not recommended for children under the age of 13. The box office opens 45 minutes before the performance.
Masks are required for entry into the theatre, located in Orange Grove on St. Croix. As permitted by the posted guidelines, CCT’s seating capacity has been reduced. Please cooperate in our continued attempts to stay safe and healthy by washing your hands and practice social distancing. For more information, call 340-778-1983 or 340-718-4229 or email eileencct@gmail.com.