CARICOM has again expressed concern over the formation of a Commission of Inquiry to determine if there is evidence of corruption in the British Virgin Islands.
As part of a communique released Wednesday, heads of government of the 15 member nations stated they are concerned “the democratic political institutions in the British Virgin Islands have not been allowed to fully perform their constitutional functions,” and reiterated “dismay” with “the manner in which the Commission of Inquiry was established with no consultation, or prior communication, between the U.K. government and the duly-elected government of the BVI.”
“As a region committed to democracy, transparency and the rule of Law, the Caribbean Community salutes the full cooperation of the government of the BVI with the commission of inquiry. Heads of government urge that every effort be made to ensure that the constitutional functions to be carried out by the government can be undertaken without hindrance. They look forward to an early conclusion of a COI that will lead to a just outcome,” the statement concluded.
The British Virgin Islands is an associate member of the organization.