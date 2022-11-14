ST. THOMAS — Nearly 70 yachts will dot the St. Thomas Harbor through Tuesday, as they take part in the 2022 Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association Charter Yacht Show.
The four-day VIPCA show began over the weekend, bringing with it charter brokers, vessels and crews of the V.I. charter boat industry together.
Sail and power, monohull and multihull, term charter yachts with their professional crews exhibited, and more than 160 charter brokers from the Caribbean, U.S. and Europe attended this year’s event. In addition, local marine businesses were onsite to provide sponsorship and support.
The event, organized by the charter association, provides yacht brokers a first-hand opportunity to meet and greet the crews and yachts on which they will book visitors to the U.S. Virgin Islands on weeklong, all-inclusive, crewed charter yacht vacations.
The show also notably spotlights this key segment of the Virgin Islands marine tourism sector, which contributed upward of $88 million to the territory’s economy in 2022.
“What the yacht show really represents is an annual opportunity for people to get together and remind each other of their relationships and connecting with a new boat, who they are, what equipment might be on board or what the chef’s particular flair might be,” said Executive Director Oriel Blake. “That is the knowledge brought by the human factor of the brokers knowing the crews and the fleet managers and clearance managers knowing the brokers, so when a charter client wants to go on a yacht, it’s not just a cookie cutter, white plastic yacht the right size to accommodate them. The whole experience is really well processed and thought through, based on an experience that has been for years perfected by the industry professionals who come together at the show.”
Blake has noticed that in the last five years, there has been a transition to larger vessels of 60 feet to 80 feet. These larger yachts, while not super yachts, can offer most of what the super yachts can, but on a more affordable level.
“Every time you add an extra five feet, you have the ability to add an extra five feet of something, so some of the yachts now have jacuzzis on their upper deck. As soon as you move into between 60 and 80 feet, you really have a super yacht crammed into a compact space. But you would never get the impression it was a compact space because you have a king-sized bed in six cabins. It accommodates the same number of people as a super yacht, but you may have a crew of three instead of 14, making it more affordable.”
According to Blake, much of the Caribbean charter industry took a big hit from hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, but the U.S. Virgin Islands had the benefit of bouncing back quicker than the rest of the Caribbean courtesy of federal funds. Further, since most term charter boats were out of territorial waters during hurricane season, they were undamaged.
When the pandemic hit, the protocols put in place by the Health Department made it safer and easier to transport guests to and from charter vessels, where they stayed more isolated from the virus, making chartering a safer vacation option.
“Really, the growth started in 2017, and as the deep rich green came back to the island and the undergrowth had the opportunity to grow back in no time at all, the industry really flourished in the same way,” Blake said. “We have grown dramatically and rapidly, and have become, partly through work with VIPCA, much more on the map in the world as a destination because of the continued energy invested into understanding the Virgin Islands as a destination quite within its own right.”
Virgin Islanders get in on the charter action
For the first time in many years, a Virgin Islands captain, Lukata Samuel, and his partner Benita Mar-shall, will be the crew this season on brand new catamaran, Boketto. The boat has not yet arrived in the territory, but Samuel and Marshall were at the Paradise Yacht Management tent during the show to meet brokers and support their team.
Samuel, 26, is the son of We Grow Food Inc. farmer Benita and Jambi Samuel. He started sailing Opti-mist dinghies at St. Thomas Yacht Club in elementary school, and he worked as a counselor and sailing instructor at the club’s summer camp for years before getting into the yachting industry.
Marshall explained that they started doing events on the ocean, offering a cultural approach to yachting, with a lot of local musicians entertaining the guests. She also teaches yoga, so they would also offer health and holistic retreats on the ocean. This is their first year chartering with Paradise Yacht Management.
“It’s really important to represent where you came from and share the knowledge with people who are coming from all sorts of places, especially for the other captains who are not really sure of the waters,” said Marshall. “When it comes to our guests, we want to show them the essence of the Virgin Islands. We’re from here we, we were born here. We are the Virgin Islands, and we’re so excited to represent where we are from.”
The competitions
Each year, the show holds culinary and mixology competitions.
This year’s culinary concept was “Posh Picnic,” during which each chef had to go to a location and bring everything with them as if they were setting up the location for lunch for their guests. It also included wine pairings, and points were scored for not just the food, but the entire setup. The competitions were held Friday, a day before the yacht show opened.
In the culinary competition were Neen Reynolds, from Ocean Vibes, who won first place. Second place went to Renata Himiona on Libra, and third place went to Cara Whiteman on Koru.
In the mixology competition, The Best Vodka Drink award went to Maya Walsh on Nae Kae and the Best Run Drink award went to Ryan Querry on Justified Horizons.