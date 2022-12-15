ST. THOMAS — The Governor’s Children’s Christmas Party joined forces with the Government Employees’ Retirement System for “Deck the Halls at Havensight Mall” on Wednesday evening at the annual Havensight Mall tree lighting.
Santa made an appearance, and there were toys, treats, giveaways, music and more to celebrate the holiday season.
Spectrum Band entertained the masses, along with several DJs and the All Star Steel Orchestra. Free gifts for children, and plenty of food, drinks, arts, electronics, jewelry, clothing were available for sale from street vendors lining the main Havensight promenade.
Havensight retailers also remained open for some last-minute holiday shopping.
St. Thomas’ children weren’t the only ones to receive gifts from Santa. Children on St. Croix saw him at the Governor’s Children’s Christmas Drive Through at Government House on Monday, while those on St. John got a visit on Tuesday at Franklin A. Powell Sr. Park in Cruz Bay.