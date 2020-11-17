After 35 years of service, Command Sgt. Maj. Levi C. Maynard of St. Croix will retire in a ceremony at the Army Reserve’s 81st Readiness Division at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C.
“It’s been a very fulfilling career to contribute to the Army and the NCO Corp. both in uniform and in my civilian capacity for so many years,” Maynard said recently. “I feel good to know that I have impacted the lives of many soldiers and helped them in their development.”
A logistician by trade, Maynard assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Law three years ago, serving the command during its transition to a readiness division. He has served in a variety of leadership positions, including squad leader, transportation specialist, a transportation supervisor, a detachment sergeant and multiple assignments as command sergeant major for various units. He has been deployed multiple times to Kuwait and Afghanistan in support of the global war on terror.
Maynard received an MBA in e-business and technology from Columbia Southern University, and has received a number of awards and badges to include Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal (service star) and many others.
The division will host a retirement ceremony for Maynard today at 3:30 p.m. Atlantic Time in the 81st Readiness Division’s headquarters, the geographic command for nine southeastern states, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A livestream of the event will be available on www.facebook.com/81stwildcats/.