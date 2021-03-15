Services for the homeless are limited in the Virgin Islands, but one nonprofit group is taking an innovative approach to dramatically change the circumstances of those on the island whose most basic needs of food, shelter and care are unmet. Community First! is committed to providing emergency overnight shelter, transitional and permanent supportive housing opportunities for homeless individuals on St. Croix.
Program Director Scott Hensley worked for the homeless health outreach program at Frederiksted Health Care for several years, spending much of his time connecting homeless individuals with clinical and behavioral health services.
“When I came to St. Croix, I realized, geographically, that it’s isolated, it’s small, and it’s a perfect opportunity to really make a difference,” he said. “Housing really is health care. We have seen so many clients that we have worked with that were prescribed medication, and the medications were constantly lost, and there was no stability where they were staying to pick them up for appointments, so everything was really just putting a band-aid on a bigger situation. Lots of people fell through the cracks. It’s not that other agencies aren’t making a difference, but there’s nothing that is specific to the approach to housing that we are trying to put in force here.”
The housing project has been in the works since 2016, when Hensley and his team applied for a grant for the acquisition of the former Villa Morales property in Estate Whim. Delays caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria put the project on hold until they were able to purchase the property in 2019 through a Community Development Block Grant. After some considerable renovations, the Community First! emergency overnight shelter opened in January.
The shelter provides 16 beds, meals and showers, and the group is renovating another building on the property to provide an eight-bed emergency shelter for women who are not victims of domestic violence, since domestic violence victims are cared for by the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix.
The final step of their strategic five-year plan will be the completion of 10 tiny houses that will serve as permanent supportive housing for those who need daily ongoing support. With community and funding support, they hope the tiny homes will be operational by next spring. When completed, Community First! will be able to house 50 to 60 people.
The Community First! program on St. Croix is being modeled after a similar program in Austin, Texas, which according to Hensley has yielded great success with housing stability. On St. Croix, the model will seek to tie in all of their programs for those who are being provided housing as well as folks in the community who are in danger of losing their housing and need some assistance.
Community First! is centered around a “housing first” philosophy, offering a bed, a lamp and regular meals first, stabilizing individuals and making them comfortable before working on a service plan, Hensley said. There is an extremely low barrier for acceptance that does not require sobriety or medication adherence, only safety and respect. Once they are housed, the team will work toward providing additional services should they choose to accept them.
“It’s really challenging trying to provide structure and support for somebody who has never had it or never thought of it as an option, but the approach is working wonderfully,” Hensley said. “It’s amazing the transition that you see in an individual that might have been homeless for 10, 15, 20 years, who walks into a program that has very little barriers to service, and once they’re stabilized, are much more amenable to assistance.”
Community First! recently established a relationship with the Health Department to provide three beds earmarked for permanent supportive housing, while the department provides ongoing clinical support and behavioral health support. Another collaborative partner is Frederiksted Health Care, which provides referrals for clinical and behavioral health services as well as wound care and assistance with medications.
As with many grassroots nonprofits, Community First! depends on community support and volunteers. A volunteer event will be held monthly, such as this month’s Day of Service, when 14 AmeriCorps volunteers helped with painting, lawn care and trash removal. They also hope to engage local churches to each prepare a meal once a month.
Initially, the project met with mixed reactions from the Whim community. The Community First! team has since done a lot of door-to-door canvassing to explain to their neighbors that they are looking at this as a community endeavor and participation is always welcome. Community nights at the shelter will be held on the second Friday of each month starting in April. The nights will be a chance for neighbors to participate in a big shared meal and a movie and popcorn so they can see what’s happening and talk to the residents — particularly those who have had few positive interactions over the years.
“We want it to be a resource center for everybody in Whim,” Hensley said. “It was a hard-hit neighborhood on St. Croix during the storm, and so there’s been a lot of conversation around how do we filter resources into the Whim community that are also going to support folks who are still struggling from the storm.
“That’s also what we’re trying to provide here as well, so folks are really aware that if you are lacking in food, we have a food pantry here. If your clothing closet is a little light, you can come here and access some of those services, too. It’s primarily for our residents, but we also want to be a good neighbor. And we want people to know we’re here for everybody.”
For more information, call 340-514-8638.