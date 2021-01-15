ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., flanked by officials including members of the 34th Legislature and V.I. Housing Authority, broke ground Thursday on new energy-efficient apartments on the site of the old Estate Donoe housing community.
The new public housing community, developed by VIHA and Pennrose LLC along with consultant Jackson Development Company, is scheduled for completion later in the year. It will offer 84 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in 14 buildings on 10.6 acres that are designed to be energy efficient, safe and will be able to withstand hurricanes.
“Thanks to our partnerships with best-in-class co-developers such as Pennrose and Jackson Development Company, and to the Virgin Islands Housing Authority for Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program funds, we have a historic opportunity to provide the territory’s low-income residents with a quality of living unprecedented in the history of public housing, even when that housing was new,” V.I. Housing Authority Executive Director Robert Graham in a statement.
The old Donoe community, built in the early 1970s, housed about 1,000 residents in 300 apartments in 85 buildings.
Senator Marvin Blyden, a housing manager in the 1990s when the buildings were torn down, said during remarks that they had sustained structural damage from numerous hurricanes, and were literally falling down by the time Hurricane Marilyn hit in September 1995.
The new apartments are designed to National Green Building Standards and will feature open floor plans, EnergyStar appliances and lighting, low water usage fixtures and high efficiency air conditioning. An onsite micro-grid with a solar photovoltaic system and micro-turbine battery back-up system will provide the electricity, independent of the V.I. Water and Power Authority, so no resident will have to pay an electric bill. There will also be a community center and trails included on the property.
The new design also factors in the foundations of a healthy building — meeting U.S. National Drinking Water Standards and safety and carbon monitoring standards — to include furnishings and building materials using no lead, PCBs or asbestos; sealed entry points and insulation to prevent moisture and mold buildup; proper ventilation; outdoor lighting and video monitoring.
The Donoe redevelopment project is the first of three phases, which includes also 100 units at the Tutu Hi-Rise and 100 units at an undisclosed site, totaling $1.1 billion over the next eight to 10 years. The Donoe Project is said to cost $57.7 million with Hunt Capital Partners providing $26.95 million in 9% federal low-income housing tax credit equity.
In addition to the disaster recovery funds, Estate Donoe will also be financed with a combination of a construction loan from Banco Popular and Federal Home Loan Bank-Affordable Housing Program funds, solar tax credits and deferred developer fee funds.
The land will be leased to Pennrose, which will see to the improvements. The housing authority will maintain a controlling interest in the community’s operation and management.
Apartments will be subsidized with HUD Project Based Vouchers. Priority and will be given to former residents of the old Estate Donoe and the Tutu Hi-Rise displaced after hurricanes Marilyn in 1995 Irma and Maria in 2017. Officials noted that rent will not exceed 30% of the household’s income.
Thursday’s groundbreaking had a personal meaning for Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory. She said that she, along with her mother and older siblings, were the first family to move into the original Donoe community.
“I’m dealing with pride because it has been a long time coming,” Frett-Gregory said of the groundbreaking. “This is prime property and this is being rebuilt for the people of the Virgin Islands, so it’s a good feeling to see the commitment to ensure we’re rebuilding our housing stock.”
“This is excellent — a good opportunity for the residents that will be moving into this community,” she added. “It seems as if it will be a real family oriented community, and that’s really important to me, as well. I think we have to promote the family, especially as we traverse these unprecedented times, we are living in.”