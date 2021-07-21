A St. Croix man who told a court he would help monitor another man awaiting trial, but instead allowed the man to have a gun and is accused of helping him suffocate and set on fire 22-year-old Emile Brin is now headed to jail on the first of what may be multiple charges.
A’keem Stanley, 27, has been sentenced in District Court to 14 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release for aiding and abetting possession of firearm by person under indictment, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert. He will also have to pay a $1,000 fine and a $100 assessment.
Ameade Williams, was charged on Nov. 4, 2016, with several felonies, and was released to Stanley’s custody on May 23, 2018, and ordered to live with him in Estate Two Williams, according to court records.
As a third-party custodian, Stanley agreed to monitor Williams’ compliance with the terms of his release.
According to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court, instead of helping authorities make sure Williams didn’t break the law, Stanley instead helped Williams kill Brin on July 14, 2018, inside a Frederiksted home.
Stanley is accused of holding Brin down as Williams first choked and then placed a plastic bag over Brin’s head to ensure suffocation before he was wrapped in a sheet and stuffed into the trunk of a car that was later set on fire, according to court records.
During a subsequent search of Stanley’s home on Sept. 11, 2018, while charges were still pending against Williams, police seized a Kel-Tech pistol from the living room and a Taurus 9 mm pistol from a bedroom where Stanley was located. While Williams claimed ownership of both firearms, Stanley told police that he’d seen the firearms being brought into the home two weeks earlier, but failed to report the guns to police or the court.
Williams was sentenced in September 2019 to 41 months in prison for possession of a firearm while under federal indictment.
That same month, Stanley and a third man, Josiah Sharplis, 22, who is accused of helping dispose of Brin’s body, were arrested by V.I. Police.
Originally facing two charges of first-degree murder and additional charges of first-degree assault, first- and second-degree arson, misprison of a felony and accessory after the fact, Stanley has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder in Brins’s slaying, according to court records. Stanley is scheduled to be sentenced July 30 where prosecutors are expected to call for a 25-year sentence.
In February, Stanley was stabbed in the face and a second inmate was stabbed in the neck in what police called a coordinated attack at Golden Grove.