The V.I. Health Department reported 13 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.
With 11 positive tests on Friday, St. Croix set a new high-water mark for infections on a single day in the territory. St. Thomas recorded the remaining two new cases on Friday.
While many Virgin Islanders have been diligent about wearing their masks, social distancing and hand-washing, “just one errant carrier can wreak havoc on our health care system, on our community, by creating dozens of new infections that then go out and create dozens of new infections. We have to stay vigilant,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during a press conference on Thursday.
With many of the cases being linked to travelers to the territory, Limetree Bay Terminals will now require contractors entering the territory to have a negative COVID-19 test before they arrive.
Bryan said the government will begin requiring travelers from “hotspot” states to submit to testing before visiting the territory and could be subject to a 14-day quarantine.
Starting Thursday, Bryan ordered all stores to stop serving alcohol from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., and bars must close at midnight, an hour after “last call.”
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said he expects the order that restaurants use only disposable tableware will remain in effect through July before being re-evaluated.