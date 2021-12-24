The V.I. Health Department announced Thursday that it is seeing a spike in positive COVID tests.
A week ago, only about one percent of individuals in the territory being tested for the virus were testing positive. On Thursday, Health announced the seven-day-positivity rate had surged five-fold to 5.2%.
“We are seeing a dramatic increase in new positive cases across the territory. The Department of Health encourages you to be extra cautious during the holidays,” the department warned Virgin Islanders in a Facebook post.
Individuals who are sick, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, can call the department’s hotline, 340-714-6299 or 340-716-1519, to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can also schedule an appointment online at covid19usvi.com/testing.