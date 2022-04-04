Pay close attention the next time you’re watching TV, you may just see the work of Virgin Islands artist Mark Feijão Milligan II prominently displayed in the background. His expansive mural is impossible to miss in a recent episode of “NCIS: Hawaii” and one of his paintings is prominent in the house location of “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” both of which began streaming just over a week ago.
Milligan, 45, is originally from St. Croix, and has been drawing since elementary school, when his father taught him to draw the cartoon character Woody Woodpecker. By high school, he had the opportunity to study art under artist Cindy Male at Good Hope School.
“It was really at that time that my world of art was really opened up — through what she was able to show me through art history, and really place art globally,” he said.
On his own, Milligan started to emulate some of the masters, such as Leonardo DaVinci and Picasso during his more realistic stage, copying some of their sketches to learn the techniques and style. Through doing this, Milligan eventually developed his own voice.
“During that time, I gravitated toward more expressionistic work, more emotional work,” Milligan said. “When you’re in high school at 14 or 15, there’s a lot going on within your world. I found that it wasn’t just a matter of painting pretty pictures, art is a vehicle that you can use to resolve some questions and conflicts that you have internally through the artistic process. It became much more than a voice; it also became a therapy for me. It was the perfect vehicle for me to work a lot of that out.”
At 16, Milligan was one of a handful of students chosen for a mentorship with artist Paul Youngblood. The piece that Milligan created under his tutelage was submitted to the Congressional National Arts Competition to represent the Virgin Islands in Washington, D.C., and was exhibited in the White House.
Milligan chose the School of Visual Arts in New York City to study for his bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a focus on oil painting.
After college, Milligan spent some time “living the classic life of a starving artist,” until he landed a job in web design at CBS News in 1999.
“During the web boom, the web design field was new and not really being taught, so these organizations started going to art schools and they would choose people from the different programs and pull them out. I ended up being one of those people when I got out of school.”
Milligan taught himself while on the job, and continues to do web design up to this day. Meanwhile, in between projects, Milligan traveled the world, experiencing different cultures and different art. It was only in the last 10 years that he returned to his fine arts roots.
In 2020, For Freedoms, an artist-led organization founded in 2016, opened its campaign for the first time to artists from U.S. territories. The programs allowed artists to take over billboards within the U.S., and Milligan was again chosen to represent the U.S. Virgin Islands.
His billboard, a classic depiction of black children playing in the water, was displayed as a billboard at Plaza East on St. Croix.
“It was the summer of 2020, where we had the death of George Floyd and Brianna Taylor,” he said. “In that time, there was so much inner turmoil and I was having a conversation with my nephews about what we can do to effect change. What I do normally is create art, so I created that piece, ‘Innocencia Negra,’ or ‘Black Innocence.’”
The piece was on Milligan’s Etsy store as a regular-sized painting when the art director from “Lizzo Show” saw it and requested that it be printed large enough to be used on the home set of her new show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” on Prime Video, which had its streaming debut last weekend. Look for the painting next to the staircase.
Milligan, who currently lives in Hawaii with his family, was also recently invited to join the artists of Pow! Wow! The group of Hawaiian and Asian artists transform neighborhoods with murals within a week’s time. In downtown Honolulu, Milligan’s mural spans a space larger than a tennis court.
“It was my first time working on bringing in images of Hawaii,” he said. “I never really wanted to co-opt the culture, so I didn’t want to just come in and start painting Hawaiian images, not being Hawaiian and not knowing about the iconography and the history, but after 12 years of living here, I decided to let this be the first opportunity. I spoke with local advisers with the knowledge base and decided to bring in the vision and celebrate the native Hawaiians.”
The mural was featured on ‘NCIS: Hawaii.’ The episode came out almost two weeks ago on CBS.
Because the expansive mural had to be completed in seven days, Milligan thought back to his experience with Paul Youngblood and reached out to the Kamehameha School, an organization dedicated to “educating native Hawaiians into perpetuity.” Through the school, he had two students help work on the mural for two days, sharing his experience just as Paul Youngblood and Cindy Male did for him.
Despite now living at the other side of the country, Milligan still stays true to his Crucian roots and is in talks to collaborate on some projects back on St. Croix.
“I’m very proud to come from the Virgin Islands. I’m very proud to be a Crucian. It’s something that I carry with me all the time. I wear my culture with pride,” he said.
To young aspiring Virgin Islands youths, Milligan advises, “Dream big and match your dream with the amount of work you put into it and have fun.”